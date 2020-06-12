/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
15 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Dock Junction, GA
Dock Junction
208 Nell Leone Drive
208 Nell Leone Dr, Dock Junction, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1018 sqft
Available August 14th. Conveniently located 2 bedroom duplex, with one car garage, all tile flooring, covered patio, non-smoking, 1 year lease. Unfurnished.
Results within 1 mile of Dock Junction
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Results within 5 miles of Dock Junction
Country Club Estates
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1109 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$965
1166 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1204 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Results within 10 miles of Dock Junction
St. Simons
1000 Mallery Street
1000 Mallery Street Ext, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1247 sqft
Available June 1st! Walking distance to the pier village, beach, local shopping and restaurants. Very spacious living and dining room area. Back patio located off of the living room.
St. Simons
218 Sea Palms Colony
218 Sea Palms Colony, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1416 sqft
Beautiful second floor two bedroom condo with two full baths. Enjoy the spacious split floor plan. Remodeled condo with views of the Sea Palms Golf Course. Washer and dryer included. Pool and single covered parking on site.
St. Simons
616 Brockinton Point Drive
616 Brockinton Pt, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
AVAILABLE around JULY 1st. New paint and and some recent bathroom upgrades. Great island location, close to the causeway and biking/walking distance to the beach, shopping, and village. This 2BR, 1.
St. Simons
400 Ocean Blvd
400 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$5,670
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE.
St. Simons
42 Bay Tree Court
42 Bay Tree Ct E, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1558 sqft
Available August 1st, UNFURNISHED, Adorable patio home with an open deck with views of the lagoon and Sea Palms Golf Course.
107 Broad Street
107 Broad Street, Darien, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Long Term Rental Available - Luxury waterfront penthouse overlooking the Darien River and Waterfront Park.
St. Simons
1220 Forest Street
1220 Forest St, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,840
1349 sqft
FLETC TDY INSTRUCTORS ONLY PER-DIEM ACCEPTED LOCATED APPROX 500 FT TO THE BEACH AT KING AND PRINCE BY BEACHCOMBER BBQ, CRAB TRAP, CRAB DADDYS. TOTALLY FURNISHED BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED.
St. Simons
1103 Ocean Blvd D
1103 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Iconic Stanton House 2bd/2.5ba 1-block from beach - Property Id: 255228 This fully restored 1920's 2bed/2.5 bath has tons of historic charm, with all the modern conveniences.