/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Braselton, GA
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6475 White Walnut Way
6475 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
This is a great home to live with your family. Near the beautiful Chateau Elan, North medical Center. Great restaurants and shopping areas within walking distance. This Community offers Swimming Pool, Tennis, and Playground.
Results within 10 miles of Braselton
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
36 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
35 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1322 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1170 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1069 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1214 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1150 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1190 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated May 6 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4820 Waverly Landing
4820 Waverly Landing, Hall County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2074 sqft
Basement Apartment on Lake Lanier! - Bring your jet ski, canoe or kayak to this all inclusive terrace level rental on Lake Lanier! Enjoy use of the single slip covered dock for fishing, swimming or mooring your vessel to the side.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
513 S Hill St
513 South Hill Street, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
992 sqft
APPROVED TENANT DID NOT MOVE FORWARD. WONDERFUL CITY LOCATION - WALK TO DOWNTOWN/SCHOOLS/COMMUNITY CENTER. CLEAN, UPDATEES, RECENTLY ADDED PRIVATE BATH IN FRONT BEDROOM. PLENTY OF PARKING + COVERED CARPORT + NEW HVAC.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road, Oakwood, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1024 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6733653 to view more pictures of this property. 2 Bedroom 1/1.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
254 Jackson St
254 West Jackson Street, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1008 sqft
TIDY BUNGALOW JUST A SHORT WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, NEWLY RENOVATED WITHIN LAST FEW YEARS + INCLUDES: NEW FLOORS, ROOF, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SS KIT PKG, TILED BATHS, NEW SYSTEMS HVAC & WATER HEATER & SIDING. SUPER ROOMATE PLAN.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
1 Unit Available
1981 Elm Tree Terrance
1981 Elm Tree Terrace Northeast, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Although this isn't a true townhouse; this property is a attached property from the main house, with a breezeway/patio. It has two bedrooms and 1 bath. The garage is available for storage use only. A car won't actually fit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
3232 Brockenhurst Drive
3232 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1660 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with all the bells and whistles located in the sought-after Mill Creek school district.
Similar Pages
Braselton 2 BedroomsBraselton 3 BedroomsBraselton Apartments with BalconyBraselton Apartments with Garage
Braselton Apartments with GymBraselton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBraselton Apartments with ParkingBraselton Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA