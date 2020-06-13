Apartment List
145 Apartments for rent in Windermere, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Windermere
39 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1409 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

36 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Results within 1 mile of Windermere

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
212 W 1ST AVENUE
212 1st Avenue, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2600 sqft
Renovated LAKE BUTLER WATERFRONT 4 Bed 2 bath home in downtown Windermere with boat dock.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
9149 PALM TREE DRIVE
9149 Palm Tree Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2063 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath Pool Home in Windermere. Recently renovated, with beautiful Travertine throughout the house. Bedrooms have new Carpet. Master has genuine wood floors. Open floor plan with Great room (Kitchen-Living room combo).

1 of 41

1 Unit Available
5181 LATROBE DRIVE
5181 Latrobe Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3645 sqft
Set behind the manned gates of Central Florida’s most exclusive neighborhood and on the 4th hole of the Isleworth Golf Course, this executive pool home offers peace and privacy in a sought-after main phase location.

1 of 27

Reserve At Belmere
1 Unit Available
1232 GLENHEATHER DRIVE
1232 Glenheather Drive, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3776 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME !!!! Gated community. Newly renovated. High ceilings, wood planks on the first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Windermere
Verified

1 of 33

17 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1564 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 15

$
9 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified

1 of 42

Metro West
30 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 12

42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,343
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Verified

1 of 23

29 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 48

$
12 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 37

65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified

1 of 13

Kirkman North
22 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 39

Kirkman North
15 Units Available
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Silver Ridge
23 Units Available
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1240 sqft
Area schools: Frangus Elementary, Central Florida Christian Academy, Magnolia School, Robinswood Middle School. Close to Westland Terrace Plaza, West Orange Trail, Lake Sherwood, 408 Expressway, Florida's Turnpike, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, recreation room, bark park, and business center.
Verified

1 of 30

$
Metro West
34 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,262
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Verified

1 of 28

$
Kirkman South
41 Units Available
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Verified

1 of 13

Signature Lakes
48 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Summerport Village Center
32 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified

1 of 56

$
9 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

$
Kirkman North
26 Units Available
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1218 sqft
This Metro West community is situated along South Kirkman Road and across the street from Lake Pamela. Enjoyable amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

6 Units Available
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL
Studio
$734
1 Bedroom
$940
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Windermere, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Windermere renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

