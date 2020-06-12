/
2 bedroom apartments
290 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westchester, FL
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3525 SW 92nd Ave
3525 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Prime Westchester area...2nd Floor, 2 beds 1 bath apt., with central a/c, private parking for 2 cars, washer and dryer downstairs. Freshly painted and with updates. Accordion shutters through out. Please no smoking or pets.
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3904 SW 88 CT
3904 Southwest 88th Court, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Duplex - 2/1 First floor, 900 SF. Corner lot property for rent in good condition with nice kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Westchester
Verified
$
Fontainbleau East
26 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1113 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
$
Fontainbleau East
31 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified
$
Glenvar Heights
18 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified
Fontainbleau East
50 Units Available
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
919 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7140 SW 22 St 1
7140 Southwest 22nd Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
7140 SW 22 St (1/2Duplex) - Property Id: 253699 Front unit on a fully remodeled Duplex, with new kitchen cabinets, appliances and granite tops. The unit has new wood like porcelain tiles, bathroom, doors, paint, impact doors and windows.
Fontainbleau East
2 Units Available
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 Unit Available
502 SW 80th Ave 2
502 SW 80th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
2/1 CORNER UNIT - Property Id: 289259 CORNER UNIT (502 FACES EAST ON 80TH AVE) READY FOR OCCUPANCY. GREAT ESTABLISHED AREA WITH PLENTY OF RECENTLY BUILT SHOPPING CENTERS....EASY ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND THE PALMETTO X-WAY AND 836.
1 Unit Available
8670 NW 6th Ln Apt 206
8670 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
853 sqft
Amazing Townhouse apartment at Coral Pointe !!!! This great unit was recently updated with new tile floors, kitchen featuring top of the lines appliances, new bathrooms. Close to everything this 2/2 condo has lot to offer to the new tenants.
1 Unit Available
8665 NW 6th Ln Apt 108
8665 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
845 sqft
Updated townhouse/apartment!!!! Nice townhouse in a nice community close to everything . Great location. Two story unit with bedroom a. Washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces. Hurry up it wont last. All showings by mls.
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
914 sqft
9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #603, Miami, FL 33172 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
8540 NW 6 LN
8540 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
GREAT LOCATION. 2 BED/2 BATH TOWNHOME COMPLETELY REMODELED, RECENTLY PAINTED. CLOSE TO ALL EXPRESSWAYS. GATED COMMUNITY. COMMUNITY POOL, SECURITY PATROL, EASY TO SHOW.
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4101 SW 102 AVE
4101 Southwest 102nd Avenue, Olympia Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Centrally located, spacious and updated home. 2/1 with backyard and washer & dryer. Text me for showings!
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
9703 NW 4th Ln
9703 Northwest 4th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath in Fountainebleu. Located in a gated community with vigilant Security guards. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces. The complex has 2 tennis courts, 2 pools and a playground for kids.
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6850 SW 29th st
6850 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2/2 in West Miami, spacious master bedroom, nice backyard with pool to entertain. water, pool manteinance and yard paid by landlord.
1 Unit Available
8530 NW 3rd Ln
8530 Northwest 3rd Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful and private 2 bd/2.
1 Unit Available
8585 NW 6th Ln
8585 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Just plain beautiful. Property has been completely remodeled. Great rental unit in a prime and central location.
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.
1 Unit Available
510 NW 86th Pl
510 86th Place, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This beautifully remodeled corner condo/townhome in the gated Coral Point community feels like new construction. Freshly painted, all new appliances with washer/dryer inside the unit. Balcony in the master bedroom. Move in ready for new tenants.
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 45th Ln
6840 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedrooms 1 and 1/1/2 bathroom that includes two vanities separate from the shower and the bathtub and toilet, one for each of the bedrooms.
