Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:15 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Warrington, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hampton Lake
1 Unit Available
9572 Cobblebrook Drive
9572 Cobblebrook Drive, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
888 sqft
Pensacola - Hampton Lake - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - fully furnished - This town home is in a great location in west Pensacola off Dog Track Road in the Hampton Lake development. The 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is completely furnished.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bel-air
1 Unit Available
31 Patton Dr.
31 Patton Drive, Warrington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1274 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 located in Pensacola, Fl! - Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 5 miles from NAS Pensacola and Downtown Pensacola.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
206 HERMEY AVE
206 Hermey Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1214 sqft
Convenient to NAS & Corry! Living/dining combination. Kitchen with stove & refrigerator. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. 2nd bathroom/laundry combination with door to backyard. Fenced backyard. Covered porch. Small pets considered with owner approval.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Marion Oaks
1 Unit Available
3314 MARION OAKS WAY
3314 Marion Oaks Way, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1888 sqft
Easy access to bases & beaches! Tile entry. Living room with fireplace, ceiling fan & wood-look tile floor. Kitchen/dining combination plus breakfast bar. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2108 LEDBETTER LN
2108 Ledbetter Ln, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1140 sqft
Super cute 3/2 single-family home nestled in the Camshire Meadows subdivision off Gulf Beach Highway. This property was built in 2012 and is like new! It offers driveway parking with an adorable front porch.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
300 SEAMARGE LN
300 Seamarge Lane, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1645 sqft
Almost new home! Only minutes from downtown Pensacola & close to bases. Three marinas & a public boat ramp nearby. Living room with cathedral ceiling & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9726 BROOKSTONE WAY
9726 Brookstone Way, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1717 sqft
Lovely brick home coming available this July! This 3BD/2BA features an open floor plan, high ceilings and neutral tones throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Marion Oaks
1 Unit Available
3317 MARION OAKS WAY
3317 Marion Oaks Way, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1401 sqft
Contemporary 3/2 near Naval Air Station Pensacola and Perdido Key~ Brick home features 1,400 square feet + 1 car garage and Privacy Fenced Backyard. Open floor plan with great room overlooking dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9200 GULF BEACH HWY
9200 Blk Gulf Beach Hwy, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1486 sqft
HOME WITH VIEWS OF BAYOU! THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS. THE KITCHEN HAS CENTER ISLAND WITH SINK AND BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. GREAT FOR THE FAMILY THAT LIKES TO ENTERTAIN. STEP DOWN INTO THE DINING AREA THAT OVERLOOKS THE GREAT ROOM.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hampton Lake
1 Unit Available
9712 COBBLEBROOK DR
9712 Cobblebrook Drive, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
984 sqft
Cozy 2BR/2BA Pensacola rental townhome with one car garage. This immaculate townhome has been recently renovated with a variety of upgraded features. This new carpet in the bedrooms and living area with tile in foyer, kitchen and bath areas.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bayou Grande Villa
1 Unit Available
2405 SAN JUAN GRANDE
2405 San Juan Grande, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1296 sqft
Freshly painted with new carpets throughout. This 3BR/2BA mobile home one block from the water. Nice kitchen with breakfast bar, and eat in kitchen. Refrigerator has ice and water in the door, electric stove with built in microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2728 KEPLER AVE
2728 Kepler Avenue, Warrington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Beautiful Custom home in West Pensacola with WATER VIEWS - Yard Maintenance included in the rent! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Great Room has high ceilings, Stone wall with Gas Fireplace and Built-In Bookshelves ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Kitchen has Double

1 of 10

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Beach Haven
1 Unit Available
2026 GULF BEACH HWY
2026 Gulf Beach Highway, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
944 sqft
In addition to the two bedrooms: there is an additional small room in the back, a walk in closet/storage room accessible from the hallway, and a large laundry room that could be used for a separate family room or guest areas.
Results within 1 mile of Warrington

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
263 S E ST
263 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1537 sqft
Great opportunity for luxury living close to downtown Pensacola, convenient for shopping and delicious restaurants. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with 1 car garage is 1 year old .

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coral Creek Two
1 Unit Available
1913 CORAL ISLAND RD
1913 Coral Island Road, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1414 sqft
This home has unique Spanish lace plaster like walls with bull nose corners and a cathedral ceiling in the great room, kitchen & formal dining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coral Village
1 Unit Available
1005 ANTIGUA CIR
1005 Antigua Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1186 sqft
Convenient to NAS & Corry! Living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry. Inside laundry. Split master suite with garden tub & walk-in closet. Privacy fenced backyard with covered porch.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coral Village
1 Unit Available
1057 ANTIGUA CIR
1057 Antigua Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1156 sqft
LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL CORAL VILLAGES, THIS IS A PLACE TO CALL HOME. COMPLETE WITH OPEN & COVERED PATIO, FENCED IN BACKYARD AND 1 CAR GARAGE. NEARBY ARE THREE SHOPPING CENTERS. PERDIDO KEY BEACHES ARE APPROX. 15 MINUTES AWAY.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coral Village
1 Unit Available
1091 ANTIGUA CIR
1091 Antigua Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1452 sqft
THIS CORAL VILLAGE HOME IS LARGER THAN IT MAY APPEAR. LOCATED ON LAST ROAD IN CORAL VILLAGE AND COMPLETE WITH LARGE BACKYARD WITH OPEN PATIO, AND EXTRA PARKING AREA. THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME!! IT'S OCCUPIED. AVAILABLE TO RENT ON JUNE 10, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Warrington

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
122 Norwich Dr
122 Norwich Drive, Gulf Breeze, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1657 sqft
Rare find in Gulf Breeze Proper! Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a great open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood laminate floor throughout! The master has a tiled shower and granite counters.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
702 Lynch Street
702 Lynch St, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
This 2 bdrm, 1 bath unit is located on a shaded lot in a quiet neighborhood. The unit features an open kitchen and living area. Washer /dryer hookups, small back patio and vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
The Estates at Emerald Shores
1 Unit Available
605 DOWNHAUL DR
605 Downhaul Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1936 sqft
Contemporary 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom home located in Estates at Emerald Shores Subdivision with over 1900 sqft of living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
2916 N U St
2916 North U Street, West Pensacola, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$945
888 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home has central heat and air, a fenced in back yard and front and back deck great for entertaining! The home has brand new laminate vinyl plank

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3016 Brigantine Drive
3016 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
888 sqft
3016 Brigantine Drive Available 06/15/20 - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to shopping, restaurants, NAS, and 20 minutes to Pensacola Beach! NO CARPET! Ceramic tile floors and wood laminate in the bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Warrington, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Warrington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

