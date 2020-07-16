Apartment List
/
FL
/
viera east
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Viera East, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Viera East renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Viera North
2500 Addington Circle
2500 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1570 sqft
Beautifully maintained and fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 baths plus library single family home with 2-car garage. Home complete with all appliances, small appliances, & household items. Move-in ready. Water and golf course views.
Results within 1 mile of Viera East
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
13 Units Available
Highlands of Viera East
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
35 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
22 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sonoma at Viera
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2557 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING....Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1097 Acappella Drive
1097 Acappella Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2602 sqft
Long term rental opportunity. This elegantly upgraded home in upscale Coral Springs HOA. This house has 3 bed rooms, 2 baths, with an oversized den and a 3-car garage, 169 SF court yard/porch, & 393 SF screened patio hurricane shutters.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1301 Aventura Way
1301 Aventura Way, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1763 sqft
Newly up-dated Pool Home in the very Desirable Crystal Lake Community in Suntree! Located on a Large Corner Lot, in a lovely Cul-De-Sac, this spacious home features, Vaulted Ceilings, Tile throughout, with Wood flooring, Wood burning Fireplace,
Results within 5 miles of Viera East
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,352
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1307 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Indigo Crossing
5747 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE
5747 Indigo Crossing Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1911 sqft
This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features hardwood-style floors, recessed lighting, and plenty of open space.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Deer Lakes
3456 Hoofprint Drive
3456 Hoofprint Drive, Brevard County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2539 sqft
Available immediately. Freshly painted 5/2.5/2 home on a preserve in the gated community of Deer Lakes. The owner is looking for non-smokers with good credit.
Results within 10 miles of Viera East
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
23 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
21 Units Available
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 3 at 03:00 PM
35 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A
2600 Bogey Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
2600 BOGEY LANE 2-A, MELBOURNE 55+ COMMUNITY - A lovely 55+ Community 2BD / 2BA condo with a golf course view in Melbourne. No dogs, but cats allowed. Situated on the first floor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Adamson Creek
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2811 N Indian River Drive
2811 Indian River Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Beautiful historic home with river views from almost every room! If you're searching for a property with history and character, look no further.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lansing Ridge
2012 Sierra Street
2012 Sierra Street, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2024 sqft
The perfect floor plan does exist! A formal living & dining room greet you from the front door, creating the perfect ambient space for privacy.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hammock Trace Preserve
4173 Palladian Way
4173 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2036 sqft
Applications pending; Available 8/1/2020; Spacious, 2,000 sq ft , 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath home located in the gated community of Hammock Trace Preserve. This home is on a large corner lot with a wonderful view of the lake.

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Island Crossing
1358 Sanibel Ln
1358 Sanibel Ln, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2340 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Island Crossings. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included with the exception of lawn care services.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1570 Pineapple Avenue
1570 Pineapple Avenue, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Charming & loaded with character...

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
320 Yuma Drive
320 Yuma Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1433 sqft
Amazing beachside 1987 DiPrima built home with tropical landscaped, fenced yard. HOME BUILT IN 1987 AND kitchen remodeled with gorgeous cabinets and granite countertops. All tiled or wood floors. Split plan. Hurricane panels, new roof, newer AC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Viera East, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Viera East renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Viera East 1 BedroomsViera East 2 BedroomsViera East 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsViera East 3 BedroomsViera East Accessible Apartments
Viera East Apartments with BalconiesViera East Apartments with GaragesViera East Apartments with GymsViera East Apartments with Hardwood FloorsViera East Apartments with Parking
Viera East Apartments with PoolsViera East Apartments with Washer-DryersViera East Dog Friendly ApartmentsViera East Furnished ApartmentsViera East Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FL
Sebastian, FLDeltona, FLVero Beach, FLTitusville, FLIndian River Shores, FLCape Canaveral, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLSouth Beach, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida