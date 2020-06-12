/
3 bedroom apartments
185 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Viera East, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1705 Sun Gazer Drive
1705 Sun Gazer Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1676 sqft
Well cared for waterfront home in Viera! A must see 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Oversized screened in back porch overlooking lake.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
2100 Durban Court
2100 Durban Court, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Available Now! House sits on Viera East's signature 14th hole! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features cathedral ceilings & open, split bedroom floor-plan, the kitchen offers all appliances, including gas range. Breakfast bar, combined living dining room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
2323 Addington Circle
2323 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1464 sqft
Available Now! 2 bedroom plus bonus room (can be used as an office or flex)., 2 Bath Lakefront home in the Viera East Golf Course Community of Addington. Split open floor plan with a large bright kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bayhill at Viera East
1 Unit Available
2406 Deercroft Drive
2406 Deercroft Drive, Viera East, FL
4 Bedroom in sought after East Viera. Lakefront property with a breezy screen patio to enjoy. Bright and open kitchen overlooking the family room. Living and dining combination too. Master suite with soaking tub and separate shower.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1821 Long Iron Drive
1821 Long Iron Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1326 sqft
Spacious unit ready in mid-June! This unit comes with a ONE CAR GARAGE. The interior boasts vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, tiled living space and a screened porch overlooking the preserves for added privacy.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
1 of 80
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Highlands of Viera East
24 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
102 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3853 San Miguel Lane
3853 San Miguel Lane, Rockledge, FL
Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom home with a great screened in patio overlooking the water. The community boasts a swimming pool, playground, tennis and a basketball court. Easy access to 95 and close to shoppng in the Avenues in Viera.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
443 Cobblewood Drive
443 Cobblewood Drive, Rockledge, FL
Check out this STUNNING 4/2/2 oversized POOL home in the most sought after neighborhood in Rockledge! Close to Viera, I-95, shopping, entertainment and only 15 minutes to Patrick AFB and the beaches! This home features a spacious, split floor plan
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera Central
1 Unit Available
8517 Ivanhoe Drive
8517 Ivanhoe Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1865 sqft
Updated home in Viera, FL! This spacious split floor plan offers granite counters and new flooring throughout. Close to shopping, great restaurants and major highways for easy commuting.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
362 Tunbridge Drive
362 Tunbridge Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2151 sqft
Three bedrooms plus office (could be 4th bedroom) in this spacious home in desirable Chelsea Park. Tile throughout/no carpet. Open floor plan with separate family room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Plantation Point
1 Unit Available
3955 Waterford Drive
3955 Waterford Drive, Rockledge, FL
APPLICATION PENDING......... BEAUTIFUL EXECUTIVE HOME FOR RENT. DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY TO COURTYARD, GORGEOUS SCREENED POOL & LANAI OVERLOOKING LAKE & NATURE'S BEAUTY.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1097 Acappella Drive
1097 Acappella Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2602 sqft
Long term rental opportunity. This elegantly upgraded home in upscale Coral Springs HOA. This house has 3 bed rooms, 2 baths, with an oversized den and a 3-car garage, 169 SF court yard/porch, & 393 SF screened patio hurricane shutters.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3848 Lexmark Lane
3848 Lexmark Lane, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1247 sqft
Lovely split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo w/screened balcony backing up to the golf course in the quiet, back part of complex. Well maintained gated community w/resort-inspired pool, fitness center, rec rm & clubhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera Central
1 Unit Available
8654 Eola Court
8654 Eola Court, Viera West, FL
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the quiet and private neighborhood in Wickham Lakes subdivision in Viera.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Capron Ridge
1 Unit Available
1489 O'Conner Avenue
1489 O'conner Avenue, Brevard County, FL
Roomy 4 bedroom home in gated Capron Ridge. Open floor plan, lake view, great counter space in kitchen with breakfast bar. The home has new AC, new carpet, and indoor laundry room, with plenty of closet space.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3870 La Flor Drive
3870 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1865 sqft
This beautiful well maintained home is a must see. Great location for NASA, Military or Central Brevard residence. Set in a quiet neighborhood with great schools. Private and a community pool, garage, appliances. Tenant occupied until 6/20/20.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sonoma at Viera
1 Unit Available
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2242 Rodina Drive
2242 Rodina Drive, Viera West, FL
STYLISH HOME available for lease in one of West Viera's most exciting communities, Arrivas Village! One of the largest models available on a corner lot with 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, 2-car + golf cart garage, front balcony, and an oversized courtyard
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4881 Worthington Circle
4881 Worthington Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
Don't miss this beautiful home in sought after Viera East. This home is light and bright with a spacious open floor plans, gorgeous water views and a large screened patio.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4292 Woodhall Circle
4292 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful, updated, & FULLY furnished villa overlooking the 2nd fairway in Viera East Golf Community of Woodhall. Enjoy golf course views from large Florida room! Immaculate open floor-plan w/ huge master & amazing master closet.
