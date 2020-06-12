/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:37 PM
95 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Venice Gardens, FL
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
10908 Bull Rush Dr.
10908 Bullrush Dr, Venice Gardens, FL
Sarasota National living the good life - Rented Jan Feb and March 2020 Seasonal Sarasota National Lennar built this 3254 sq.ft. beautiful home available for 2020, new 2018.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1013 Squaw Valley Court
1013 Squaw Valley Court, Venice Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1798 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Venice Gardens
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
131 Wayforest Drive
131 Wayforest Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2023 sqft
For the 2021 SEASON: January, February & March $5,500/mo - INCLUDES GOLF!) .
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Jacaranda West
1 Unit Available
728 SILK OAK DRIVE
728 Silk Oak Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1908 sqft
Beautifully decorated and equipped three bedroom two bath home in a quiet residential neighborhood. King and Queen size beds. One garage space available and large screened lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Venice Gardens
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8905 Excelsior Loop
8905 Excelsior Loop, Sarasota County, FL
Single family home with private fenced yard in the Gated Community of Rapalo - Heated Community Pool! - Beautiful - like new unfurnished home perfectly situated only minutes to Manasota beach and a short drive to Historic Downtown Venice and
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
10800 Tarflower Dr #101 - 10800 Tarflower Dr.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive
309 Stone Briar Creek Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3400 sqft
Courtyard private pool Golf club Gulf of Florida - Property Id: 265831 Immaculately clean very private courtyard stunning house with the 3 beds and 3 and 1/2 bath with an extra room and very large kitchen in a very quiet and safe neighborhood
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
205 Cipriani Way
205 Cipriani Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2135 sqft
Venetian Golf & River Club Single family Home with Heated Pool and Spa (2020 Off Season Available) - 2021 Season: (BOOKED Jan - April) Off Season: Available $2000/month (Booked June - July) New Seasonal listing! Come spend the 2020 Season in this
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian Golf And River Club
1 Unit Available
110 Rimini Way
110 Rimini Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2350 sqft
2021 Season BOOKED.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Venice
1 Unit Available
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 705 Matland St in Nokomis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4266 Vicenza Dr Unit D
4266 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1554 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Venetia is so inviting and comfortable you'll fall in love and feel right at home.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20248 Lagente Cir Unit 73
20248 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2076 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Plantation
1 Unit Available
119 Woodbridge DR
119 Woodbridge Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Private, Quiet Condo located in beautiful Fairway Glen Community at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, FL Overlooks the 13th Fairway and just a short walk to the swimming pool.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8920 EXCELSIOR LOOP
8920 Excelsior Loop, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1748 sqft
Welcome to Rapalo, a new gated community at Ventura Village! The kitchen has a breakfast nook, counter space and separate pantry. Owners suite has a large walk in closet.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5831 CLEVELAND ROAD
5831 Cleveland Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2149 sqft
Annual rental. Charming and spacious pool home. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom plus a den. The house features split floor plan with lots of natural lights. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. High ceilings. Wood burning fire place.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
937 Orinoco West
937 West Orinoco Avenue, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Near the Gulf of Mexico in Venice, FL 34285. What a Beautiful space! And, a Beautiful Lake View. The modern furnishings provide comfort and relaxation.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
10534 Medjool Drive
10534 Medjool Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONA LRENTAL, one year new home in Sarasota National, lightly used, social membership to convey to renter with fee ($150) paid by the tenant, RESORT STYLE POOL, tennis, golf, bocce, pickleball, coffee shop (always FREE), TIKI BAR, fine dining,
Similar Pages
Venice Gardens 2 BedroomsVenice Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVenice Gardens 3 BedroomsVenice Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Venice Gardens Apartments with GarageVenice Gardens Apartments with GymVenice Gardens Apartments with ParkingVenice Gardens Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FL