Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:39 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Upper Grand Lagoon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to c...

1 of 76

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
8700 FRONT BEACH Road
8700 Front Beach Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Reserve Unit 1202 is a fully furnished two bedroom 2 bath condo with access from the 2nd floor parking garage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7009 N Lagoon Drive 110, FL 32408
7009 Lagoon Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2400 sqft
7009 N Lagoon Drive 110, FL 32408 Available 09/01/20 This beautiful home is WATERFRONT located in a gated community on North Lagoon Drive. - This beautiful home is WATERFRONT located in a gated community on North Lagoon Drive.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
11 Units Available
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Waterfall
106 Enchantment Falls Lane - 1
106 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2066 sqft
Wonderful new townhome in a great complex very centrally located on Panama City Beach. The townhome is very spacious with over 2000sf + a garage. Comes with beautiful granite countertops, oversized closets, a small private patio area and more.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1001 Baldwin Rowe Circle 1001
1001 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
1001 Baldwin Rowe Cir - Baldwin Rowe townhome in a beautifully landscaped gated community. Two story with the master on the main living level. Views to the lake. It has two separate heat pumps, one upstairs and one downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
15 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,489
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1401 sqft
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Fedora DR.
30 Fedora Drive, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2942 sqft
- Welcome home to relax in beautiful Fanning Bayou ! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath is located in a master planned community spanning over 700 acres, Fanning Bayou is a natural and secluded setting surrounded by conservational habitat, yet within

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
4007 Oak Forest
4007 Oak Forest Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
- Beautiful 3/2 home in the Riverside Subdivision. Close to schools, shopping. Open floor plan with all wood floors. Community pool available. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
1412 Thurso Road
1412 Tharso Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2558 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* Lynn Haven Mowat Highlands-Two story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath custom home. Kitchen with ceramic counter tops, island, breakfast bar and adjacent dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Redfish Way
111 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1915 sqft
Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay Haven Charter Academy and the

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawks Landing
3003 Harrier St
3003 Harrier Street, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2718 sqft
3003 Harrier St Available 08/10/20 3003 Harrier St - BEAUTIFUL four-bedroom home in the desirable community of Hawks Landing! This split-bedroom home features a large, open floor plan that is accented with attractive columns, boasts beautiful

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland City
3426 Douglas Rd. - J
3426 Douglas Road, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-JULY! Spacious 900 +/- SF 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment available for rent. Freshly painted and new luxury vinyl plank seasoned wood floors just installed. Washer and dryer hook-ups are in the unit.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
16911 Front Beach Rd
16911 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1132 sqft
Panama City - Property Id: 263611 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263611 Property Id 263611 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781927)

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
5113 East 11th Street - 1
5113 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1077 sqft
Beautifully remodeled townhouse close to TAFB. This 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bathroom home features tile and luxury vinyl flooring throughout, marble counter tops, over sized 1 car garage, private fence backyard and many other upgrades.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Upper Grand Lagoon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

