2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 Walosi Way M203
2205 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom, 2 bath with Balcony, Detached Garage - Available Mid-March - Renting Now! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony and detached one- car garage. Rent includes water/trash sewer, basic cable and wifi.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Treasure Cove
1 Unit Available
2710 Redwood Street
2710 Redwood Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
Close to Navy Base & the beach! 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Large Living area with vaulted ceiling & kitchen & 1 full bathroom downstairs and both bedrooms & 1 full bathroom upstairs. No Pets/No Smoking
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Treasure Cove
1 Unit Available
2716 Redwood Street
2716 Redwood Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1224 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Close to the Navy Base & the beach! New paint, flooring, lighting, just a year ago! Large Living area with vaulted ceiling & kitchen & 1 full bathroom downstairs and both bedrooms & 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2177 Sterling Cove Blvd
2177 Sterling Cove Boulevard, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
2177 Sterling Cove Blvd Available 05/15/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath property coming soon! - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath property will be available in mid-May. This one will go quick with the great location and convenience to so many local area's.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
970 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Biltmore Beach
1 Unit Available
3707 Mystic Street Unit B
3707 Mystic Street, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
3707 Mystic Street Unit B Available 06/15/20 Cute 2 bedroom unit coming available soon! - Welcome to 3707 Mystic #B, this cute 2 bedroom unit will be available in Mid June. This one is close to everything on the beach and won't last long.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2505 W 10th Street
2505 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
St. Andrew's: 2 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor unit extensively renovated with new kitchen, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new ceiling fans and fixtures. Washer /dryer hook up in the laundry roomWe love pets but unfortunately NO PETS ALLOWED.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Biltmore Beach
1 Unit Available
5504 E Hilltop Avenue
5504 Hilltop Ave, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
Just completely remodeled interior! Like moving into a brand new home. Brand new cabinets, windows, doors, counter tops, air conditioner, light fixtures, fans! All floors are tiled. This is a large unit with a huge kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Biltmore Beach
1 Unit Available
5500 Beach Dr
5500 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
696 sqft
2 BR, 1 BA Town Home Near Beaches! Community Pool - For rent. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath town home located within a short walk to the beach in a quaint New Mexico-style community, Embarcadero.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Holiday Beach
1 Unit Available
7519 Sunset Ave, #2, Unit 2
7519 Sunset Avenue, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
884 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom middle unit on triplex on Panama City Beach, just off Thomas Drive. Large upper balcony over looking back yard. Laminate & tile floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
12 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1195 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Tonya Lane
104 Tonya Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
104 Tonya Lane Available 07/02/20 2BR/2BA Fully Furnished Townhome for Rent in Gated Gulf Highlands Beach Resort! - Fully furnished! Beautiful 2bed/2bath, 1200 sqft Townhome in Gulf Highlands Beach Resort.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
521 Camelia St
521 Camelia Street, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1350 sqft
521 Camelia St Panama City Beach, FL 32407 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Screened Patio, Washer and Dryer, spacious living room, fenced in back yard, one care garage. Lovely house ready for you to call home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5699762)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
422 E. Beach Drive
422 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1360 sqft
- 3-story townhome located in Grand Bay with a view of the St. Andrews Bay and within walking distance to downtown and the city marina.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2710 E 17th Street
2710 East 17th Street, Cedar Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED, CENTRALLY LOCATED Very short commute to Navy Base & Tyndall AFB, New Windows, New interior/Exterior Doors and Windows, New Paint, New lighting Fixtures, New beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout! New Cabinets, New Granite
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Open Sands
1 Unit Available
184 Oleander Circle
184 Oleander Circle, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1180 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a brick fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry, equipped with a washer/dryer connection.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Delwood Estates
1 Unit Available
1025 W 19th Street
1025 19th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1164 sqft
This 2 bedroom unit offer downstairs living, dining and kitchen with two bedrooms. You'll love the park like atmosphere in the common areas and there is a community pool, playground and tennis courts. Boat/RV storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Lighthouse Road
1109 Lighthouse Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
935 sqft
Nice 2 Bed / 2 Bath condo in Nautilus Cove community. Located on the 2nd floor and all tile throughout. Located less than 2 miles east of Pier Park and 1 mile to Beach Gated Community one-level. Granite Countertops, Fitness Center and pool on site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
13020 Front Beach Road
13020 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1025 sqft
12 Month Lease and AFFORDABLE with GULF VIEWS AND SUNSETS! No pets will be approved, sorry! You will love renting this beautiful condo across the street from Beach Access 45. WATER, SEWER, TRASH, PEST CONTROL AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Gulf Coast
1 Unit Available
422 Magnolia Avenue
422 Magnolia Avenue, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Adorable downtown rental within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Two bedroom, one bath, unfurnished, second level unit. Rental has a washer and dryer hookup. No pets allowed.
