/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tavares, FL
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Tavares
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
317 RYANS RIDGE AVENUE
317 Ryans Ridge Avenue, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
Beautiful home in a small subdivision centrally located off of Bay St/Hwy 19 in Eustis. Spacious living/dining room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast nook and laundry room with washer and dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
835 STARBIRD STREET
835 Starbird Street, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1269 sqft
NO HOA AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! This adorable home features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Tavares
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 8 at 02:14pm
4 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.
1 of 35
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Scottish Highlands
1 Unit Available
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Las Colinas
1 Unit Available
9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C
9300 Avenida San Pablo, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2160 sqft
We offer luxury condo properties in the Mission Carmel communities at the Mission Inn Golf and Tennis Resort located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
36139 CITRUS BOULEVARD
36139 Citrus Boulevard, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with screened in porch and access to Lake Eustis and the great chain of lakes. Furnished, with option to be unfurnished. Carport to keep your car out of the sun and rain.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2712 GRAND ISLAND SHORES ROAD
2712 Grand Island Shores Road, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1328 sqft
Seasonal Rental, Furnished with access to Chain of Lakes from Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora! Beautiful water view. Two bedrooms two baths with Enclosed summer porch, indoor laundry and bonus room/office.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
501 W OLD US HIGHWAY 441
501 W Old US Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1459 sqft
Beautiful Condo overlooking Lake Dora just minutes from Downtown Mount Dora. Condo has open concept with large bedrooms and 2 baths. is on second floor with awesome views. Elevator for your convenience, Large swimming pool and clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Tavares
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2931 Poplar Ave
2931 Poplar Avenue, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1288 sqft
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
25928 Newcombe Circle
25928 Newcombe Circle, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
55+ Gated Community! PEACEFUL AND FUN PLACE TO LIVE! - TASTEFULLY DECORATED WITH MANY UPGRADES. The home was remodeled and shows exceptionally well.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
28229 CR 33, Lot W401
28229 County Road 33, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
492 sqft
Priced to sell!! Reduced by $10,000. Attached Carport and storage building make this home very comfortable. Gas stove and electric water heater along with a double door refrigerator. Beautifully appointed and furnished.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY
26820 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1306 Vine St
1306 Vine Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
924 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Apt with Covered parking in Leesburg - Features: Renovated 2/ bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with covered parking, all Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, and small private fenced in backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
26704 CASH COURT
26704 Cash Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Really cute Villa shows extremely well in a 55+ gated community Highland Lakes. Very clean and shows pride of ownership. 2/2 split plan, eat-in kitchen, open floor plan, front patio, and a screened-in back porch. Very spacious.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
40703 LONG ISLAND DRIVE
40703 Long Island Drive, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1200 sqft
"Available for June thru November for 6 month lease" Make SUMMER MEMORIES on the LAKE! Lovely LAKEHOUSE in the small town of Umatilla, 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN AREA and tiled FLOORS.
Similar Pages
Tavares Apartments with GarageTavares Apartments with ParkingTavares Apartments with PoolTavares Apartments with Washer-Dryer