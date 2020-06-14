Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Southgate, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Southgate renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Harbor Acres
1 Unit Available
1804 S ORANGE AVENUE
1804 South Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2289 sqft
West of trail pool home on a large maintenance-free 1/3 acre.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hudson Bayou
1 Unit Available
1639 FLOYD STREET
1639 Floyd Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1680 sqft
This gem is waiting for you.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2205 BENEVA TERRACE
2205 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 SHORT OR LONG TERM. TURNKEY FURNISHED PROPERTY 1 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2ND FLOOR CORNER CONDO CENTRALLY LOCATED IN SARASOTA. CONDO HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS AND TILE IN THE BATHROOMS.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3711 ALMERIA AVENUE
3711 Almeria Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
976 sqft
West of the Trail and down the street from Siesta Key! This condo is centrally located to Siesta Key, dinning, shopping and community mall. This completely renovated condo is warm and inviting.
Results within 5 miles of Southgate
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7876 Bergamo Ave.
7876 Bergamo Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1672 sqft
Annual unfurnished 3/ 2 1/2 townhome in VillageWalk with super amenity package - Annual unfurnished-Come home to a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo townhome with all bedrooms on 2nd floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3717 Rilma Ave
3717 Rilma Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1242 sqft
This historic, unfurnished Florida cottage home is a must see! Charming architectural details combined with chic design elements make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home truly special! Light and bright open living and dining area with hardwood flooring and

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Main Street Merchants
1 Unit Available
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1980 sqft
LUXURY LIVING...at the beautiful L'ELEGANCE on LIDO BEACH. This updated condo has 2 bedrooms + a den, 3 full baths. Beautiful wood flooring in the living-dining area and continues into the den and kitchen with breakfast area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,450
900 sqft
Beautiful beach condo located on Lido Key at the Lido Ambassador. This turnkey furnished condo has one bedroom and one and a half bathrooms. Wood floors and tile throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Golden Gate Point
1 Unit Available
565 GOLDEN GATE POINT
565 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Turnkey furnished condo located in the highly sought after Golden Gate Pointe neighborhood. Many upgrades including wood floors, granite, new appliances, tile back splash in kitchen and bathroom, just to name a few.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Laurel Park
1 Unit Available
1922 Oak Street
1922 Oak Street, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2158 sqft
Rent to Own your next Home! Stop throwing your money away on Rent and Own a Highly sought after Laurel Park neighborhood in Downtown Sarasota's National Historic District.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hudson Bayou
1 Unit Available
1620 ALTA VISTA STREET
1620 Alta Vista Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1396 sqft
This charming historic 1920's bungalow is conveniently located west of Trail! The home offers 2-3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a Florida room that could be additional living space for an office or exercise room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE
5721 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this Spacious First Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with a Study and 1 Car Garage. Unit has Newer Wood Floors. Relax and Enjoy the peaceful Preserve view from your Screened in Lanai. Rent Includes Basic Cable. No Pets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Southgate, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Southgate renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

