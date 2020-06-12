/
3 bedroom apartments
134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Miami Heights, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19234 SW 121st Ct
19234 Southwest 121st Court, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Lovely 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home for rent. No HOA!!! Tiled floors throughout the entire house, new washer & dryer, freshly painted, big closets.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
20960 Southwest 121st Avenue
20960 Southwest 121st Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
*Move in by 5/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19525 Sw SW 119th Pl
19525 SW 119th Pl, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fantastic Opportunity In south Miami Hight, Beautifully and spacious Living Room, lovely Kitchen, 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, Nice Patio with a Garden View Area,
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19813 SW 121st Ave
19813 Southwest 121st Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 1 bath home. Fully remodeled with new floors, new appliances, new light fixtures, new vertical blinds, everything! Spacious backyard ready for your family. Lawn maintenance included.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Palmetto Bay
156 Units Available
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,746
1145 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
10192 SW 199
10192 Southwest 199th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
8 sqft
Comfortable and spacious 3/2. Over 8K sq. ft. lot and side space large enough to park boat or R.V. Centrally located at only walking distance from shopping center with clothing, groceries store and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
11010 SW 160th St
11010 Southwest 160th Street, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1367 sqft
Amazing 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths home, single family home. Ceramic tile floors, fenced yard, Large living area, Accordion Shutters, plus family room. Close to schools, shopping, public transportation and easily accessible to major highway.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Goulds
1 Unit Available
12216 SW 215 Terrace
12216 Southwest 215th Terrace, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1142 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile throughout, master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom, central AC and fenced yard. HOA approval required No pets allowed
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Perrine
1 Unit Available
10129 W Jessamine St
10129 West Jessamine Street, West Perrine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Brand New Construction 3 Bedroom Duplex in Perrine. Come and see, this fantastic 3 bedroom unit. Completed in 2018 with hurricane windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors. This is a must see.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20240 SW 104th Ct
20240 Southwest 104th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Conveniently located, this 3/2 home is close to the mall, next to the major highways for an easy commute to and from work. Larger lot for all your family gatherings. Rent includes lawn maintenance, water and gas for the appliances.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
18805 SW 100th Ave
18805 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1600 sqft
QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE IN CUTLER BAY - Property Id: 237376 BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED CORNER DUPLEX 3/2, OVERSIZED CORNER LOT, FENCED ALL AROUND. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE. PLENTY OF PARKING.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20702 SW 105th Ave
20702 Southwest 105th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3/2 single family home located in Cutler Bay, quiet street in Cutler Creek neighborhood. The home sits on an 4,664 sf corner lot. Features open kitchen with wood cabinetry, washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Goulds
1 Unit Available
22200 SW 112th Ct
22200 Southwest 112th Court, Goulds, FL
VERY SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH WITH A LARGE BACK YARD
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Palmetto Bay
42 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Three Lakes
33 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
12 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Richmond West
4 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14512 SW 168th Ter
14512 Southwest 168th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome to this Brand new remodeled very nice 3 bedroom / 2 bath Single Family Home located in Richmond Homes. Property is immaculate, features tile flooring throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Property has updated bathrooms and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
12519 SW 94th Ter
12519 Southwest 94th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful townhome ready to be lived in. Spacious with double patio and lots of room for entertainment. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great schools!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14912 SW 176th Ter
14912 Southwest 176th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 3 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN THE COMMUNITY OF VENETIAN PARC, 2 CAR GARAGE, TITLE AND VINIL FLOORS, SPACIOUS ROOMS THROUGHOUT, JACUZZI, SEPARATE SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS ON MASTER.
