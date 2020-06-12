/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
73 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in South Daytona, FL
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
428 Banana Cay Drive
428 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
922 sqft
Nice second floor unit available for rent in South Daytona. Bristol Bay is a well-maintained community with an inground pool, new children's playground area and plenty of parking.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
417 Banana Cay Drive
417 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
922 sqft
Lovely GROUND floor affordable 2 bed 2 bath unit located in Bristol Bay. Washer and Dryer are inside the unit and the kitchen has nice appliances. Window treatment included. Nice screened patio.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2080 Oak Meadow Circle
2080 Oak Meadow Circle, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1321 sqft
1 Year lease. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with large eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances, nice size nice size bedroom lead to the balcony, lots of closet and storage room.
Results within 1 mile of South Daytona
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
$
7 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1252 sqft
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1500 Virginia Ave Apt 115
1500 Virginia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
910 sqft
If you have been looking for the perfect and affordable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Daytona Beach, look no further. We have just put this great Daytona Beach Golf and & Country Club condo on the market for you.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive
3528 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1401 sqft
OPEN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM WITH'LAMINATE FLOORING lOTS OF CABINET SPACE IN KITCHEN &ROOM ENOUGH IN THE KITCHEN FOR A CAFE TABLEDINING ROOM WITH PASS THRU WINDOW TO KITCHENNEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1504 Virginia Avenue
1504 Virginia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 full bath condo with balcony overlooking the pool and the golf course. Brand new carpet. Brand new dishwasher and fridge. Association approval required.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2250 S Palmetto Avenue
2250 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
Just renovated townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Colonial Townhomes. Large beautiful pool at your back yard. Washer and dryer in unit. Patio area at the back. Plenty of closet and storage space.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2967 S Atlantic Avenue
2967 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1540 sqft
Awesome newly remodeled modern-style ocean an river view condo. View of the water from every window. Premium south exposure.A place to relax and enjoy life.Indoor and outdoor pool, controlled-entry building in the heart of daytona Beach Shores.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3547 Forest Branch Drive
3547 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3547 Forest Branch Drive in Port Orange. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
3554 Forrest Branch drive
3554 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse - Property Id: 288817 2 bedroom suites upstairs, 1/2 bath downstairs window treatments, Screened lanai,Fenced in yard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
803 Banbury Drive
803 Banbury Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1232 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage is now available! Located in Port Orange this home features a huge living room, eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and tile flooring throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808
2937 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1580 sqft
luxury living Direct Ocean Front Luxury Condo with PANORAMIC VIEWS from the 18th floor. Snow Birds Dream Vacation!!! Available January 2, 2020 through July 2 at $3,600/mo 1,561 square feet of luxury Small dog under 20 lbs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
805 LOUISVILLE ST
805 Louisville Street, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
6086 sqft
Beautiful Place to 2 km ocean located at Port Orange.
Results within 5 miles of South Daytona
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:00am
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1182 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1068 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Daytona
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
26 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1149 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
59 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 10 at 02:30am
$
26 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1062 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Waters Edge
227 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
13 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1100 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Similar Pages
South Daytona 2 BedroomsSouth Daytona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Daytona 3 BedroomsSouth Daytona Apartments with Balcony
South Daytona Apartments with GarageSouth Daytona Apartments with ParkingSouth Daytona Apartments with Pool