/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Silver Springs Shores, FL
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Silver Springs Shores
1 Unit Available
631 SILVER PASS
631 Silver Pass, Silver Springs Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1031 sqft
Totally remodeled condo. 1031 Sq ft. This unit has all new lighting, flooring, cabinets, interior paint, toilets and appliances. Complex has pool. Located in walking distance to Silver Spring Shores Community Center with pools and basketball court.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Springs Shores
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
12536 SE 92ND TERRACE
12536 SE 92nd Terrace, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
Beautiful home for annual rental in the Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club, Tamarron neighborhood. Short distance to the ball field and fitness center. 1150 sqft, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car. Fresh paint, new flooring and all new appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6893 Easy St, #283
6893 Easy Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Newly refurbished with vinyl siding, new flooring, counters, appliances and blinds. Carport and shed attached. One of our Platinum series home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6012 Torry Pines, #447
6012 Torrey Pines Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* This home has nature at it's finest. While relaxing on your lanai, enjoy your new Florida lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle. One of our Platinum series home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6895 Easy St, #239
6895 Easy Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Life is easy on Easy Street living. Relax in your beautiful lanai and enjoy the private location of this home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1719 Indian Wells Ave, #1257
1719 Indian Wells Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community*. This captivating home is full of sunlight with lower set living area windows.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6315 Lakewood DRIVE
6315 Lakewood Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1056 sqft
Seasonal furnished mobile home located in Rolling Greens 55+ Community in Ocala, FL. This home has a 2/2 with carport and 1056 living sq ft. Great size, moon-shaped kitchen with lots of cabinets, table for six, and new laminate flooring.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9339 SE 132ND PLACE
9339 SE 132nd Pl, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1276 sqft
Lovely Amelia 2/2/2, 1,296 SF on a quiet cul-de-sac in St Andrews in Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club. Welcome home to Del Webb. Newer Carpet and SS appliances. Newer interior painting. Screened lanai with ceiling fan.
Results within 10 miles of Silver Springs Shores
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
18 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1120 sqft
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 05:55pm
2 Units Available
Cedarwood Apartments
1529 NE 39th Ave, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$740
Cedarwood in Ocala, FL offers homes featuring vinyl covered walls and wall-to-wall carpeting. We are located in a residential area close to major area roads, shopping and Silver Springs.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
7 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
952 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1806 E Schwartz Blvd
1806 East Schwartz Boulevard, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
2021 - 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath with 1 car carport. Queen Bed in the Master Bedroom with half bathroom connected. Trundle bed (2 twins) in second bedroom with full bath. Tv's in living room. Village ID's will cost you $50 for two. No smoking home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1110 West Boone Court The Village of Country Club Hills
1110 West Boone Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1767 sqft
Off Season - 55+ Community. Fully furnished turn key manufactured 2BR 2BA single family home within walking distance of the Orange Blossom Gardens Country Club & Golf Course. Large open floor plan, extra large Master Bedroom suite.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1271 NE 1st St
1271 Northeast 1st Street, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: SMET To: THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE CITY LIMITS AND IS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. 2BED/2BA WITH DEN OR OFFICE THAT COULD BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM WITH CLOSET IN HALLWAY.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2154 Estevez Dr
2154 Estevez Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1121 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Patio Villa in Vera Cruz. Perfect Location Minutes to Spanish Springs Town Square (1.75 miles). Within walking distance to El Santiago Village Recreation Center(.6 miles) Fully Furnished.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1461 SE 169TH TERRACE ROAD
1461 Southeast 169th Terrace Road, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
968 sqft
Great 2/2 mobile in Silver Springs waiting for a new tenant! Spacious mobile home with bonus room, screen closed porch and an attached 2 car carport. BUT WAIT...
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE
1135 Santa Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
Really nice long term rental available now. This courtyard villa is in a great location. So close to everything, shopping, dining, nightly entertainment, gas stations and banking facilities. Partially furnished.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE
17233 Southeast 84th Knight Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1158 sqft
Really lovely and comfortable courtyard villa with two bedrooms king in master queen in guest. Dining area seats six. No homes behind the property and fenced in. Do have a view of a lake. Close to Hwy 42, Lopez Country Club, dining and shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9155 SE 156TH STREET
9155 Southeast 156th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
775 sqft
Darling starter home for small family or single adult. Huge back yard, nice and quiet neighborhood but just a minute off of 441. Two bedroom 1 bath home completely renovated, new roof, nice appliances, island in the kitchen. Large living area.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1501 LAS PACOS COURT
1501 Las Pacos Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1148 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath home that is move in ready - bring only your tooth brush and clothes! Short Term lease only ready for immediate occupancy. This home is in the perfect location and close to everything. Spanish Springs is only 2.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2210 MARGARITA DRIVE
2210 Margarita Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1516 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't ready to buy? Why not Rent? This 2/2/w/den Annandale Designer Home comes Fully Furnished and is Located on the Golf Course of EL Diablo. Located in the Village of Santo Domingo.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9300 SE 173RD HYACINTH STREET
9300 Southeast 173rd Hyacinth Street, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1167 sqft
Will be available August UNFURNISHED 2/2 PATIO VILLA IN SPRINGDALE Colony floor plan living dining and kitchen combination. Gas cooking. Master has walk in shower and walk in closet. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2806 SALAMANCA STREET
2806 Salamanca Street, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
READY FOR LONG TERM YOU WON'T EVER HAVE TO MOVE UNFURNISHED Two bedroom two bath patio villa in awesome location off of El Camino Real in the VILLAs of LA CRESCENTA. Pools and golf close by. Nice open living/dining room.
Similar Pages
Silver Springs Shores 2 BedroomsSilver Springs Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSilver Springs Shores 3 BedroomsSilver Springs Shores Apartments with Balcony
Silver Springs Shores Apartments with GarageSilver Springs Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSilver Springs Shores Apartments with ParkingSilver Springs Shores Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLGainesville, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Palm Coast, FLMaitland, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLHorizon West, FL