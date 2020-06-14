Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

45 Apartments for rent in Sawgrass, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sawgrass renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1597 sqft
One of the newest condos in Ponte Vedra Beach!! Luxury condominium at the new (2016) Beachside Condominiums. Just a ten minute walk to the beautiful Ponte Vedra beaches. Top floor (2nd). Wood floors with thick carpeting and pad in bedrooms.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
24 VILLAGE WALK CT
24 Village Walk Court, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2441 sqft
Pool home on the lake overlooking the golf course. Nice 3/2 1/2 home with courtyard entry garage. Remodeled kitchen. It features extra large side yard with a new pool and water views from the entire back of the home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
329 SEA MOSS LN
329 Sea Moss Lane, Sawgrass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2810 sqft
GREAT FAMILY HOME 1 BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT WITH A FENCED IN BACKYARD. 4BR PLUS DEN COULD BE 5TH BR. HOME HAS SCREENED IN PORCH, OUTDOOR SHOWER 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NEW ROOF. NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT.
Results within 1 mile of Sawgrass

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
120 CUELLO CT
120 Cuello Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2929 sqft
* COMING SOON * Luxurious, Mediterranean style, top floor condo available for rent and only a short walk from Micklers Landing! This rare rental opportunity will be available July 6th.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
105 SANCHEZ DR
105 Sanchez Drive West, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1574 sqft
TPC Sawgrass Players Club. Gated, golf course, swimming, tennis. 3/2 with 2 car garage all on one floor. 5 minutes to beaches & shops. A+ schools! Enjoy the totally remodeled kitchen & baths with granite counters & stainless appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
230 COLIMA CT
230 Colima Court, Palm Valley, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live at the beach in desirable Grand Cay Villas. 2nd floor condo with bamboo floors, ample storage and freshly painted throughout. Kitchen opens to dining area and great room with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Sawgrass
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Palm Valley
93 Units Available
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Palm Valley
8 Units Available
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Jacksonville Beach
22 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
402 Lower 8th Ave South unit 2
402 Lower 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
402 Lower 8th Ave South unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2nd Story 2 BR / 1 BA Condo Only 3 Blocks From Jax Beach! - This 2nd story 2 BR / 1 BA Condo will not stay on the market long! Only 3 blocks from Jacksonville Beach! There is a large outdoor deck

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
123 BISON TRL
123 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1633 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks,

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
724 2ND ST S
724 South 2nd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
JAX BEACH 2ND FLOOR DUPLEX FOR RENT - 1 BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN! From 5 Points, 95 S to FL 202 E, exit A1A N, Merge onto 3rd St S, right onto 8th Ave S, left onto 2nd St S to property on left.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
782 8TH AVE S
782 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1920 sqft
Fully furnished and Immaculate townhome only 5 blocks off the sand and surf. Live the beach lifestyle in this upgraded home with two bedrooms upstairs, including a private balcony and stylish bath.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
922 1ST ST S
922 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1525 sqft
We are offering this wonderful interior designed Jacksonville Beach Condo located at 922 1st St. S. Master suite offers ocean views, ceiling fan / light combo, bamboo floors, king size bed, LCD TV and computer desk / workstation.

1 of 41

Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
131 14TH AVE S
131 14th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2000 sqft
Oceanview Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Kitchen features Prep Island, White Cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Bosch Stainless Steel Appliances, French Door Refrigerator, 3 Tray Dishwasher, Large Pantry, Open Concept Kitchen
Results within 10 miles of Sawgrass
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sandalwood
28 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
41 Units Available
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1676 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Beach Haven
20 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Deerwood
18 Units Available
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1439 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
21 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
$
Miramar
25 Units Available
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1371 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Please contact us to schedule your visit today - Now offering up to two months free!* Smart architecture, inspired interiors, and best-in-class service await at SUR at Southside Quarter
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
10 Units Available
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1580 sqft
These units come in one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans and include luxurious amenities, including outside storage space, detached garages, and short- and long-term leases. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sawgrass, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sawgrass renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

