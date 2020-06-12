/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM
79 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A
2220 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo with Ocean Views - Enjoy maintenance free living at it's finest in this beautifully remodeled condo in Ormond by the Sea.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
24 Carol Rd
24 Carol Road, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
625 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath beach home with Florida room and rear patio. Located on a quiet street just off A1A . It doesn't get much closer to the beach than this. Fully furnished and Tastefully decorated.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
65 Tropical Drive
65 Sunny Shore Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
Great location! Close to beach. Spacious 2 BR 2 BA on corner lot. Short term rental. Fully furnished and includes water, electric, cable, and internet. Large renovated kitchen with upgrades and fully stocked.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1344 sqft
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
14 Neptune Park Drive
14 Neptune Park Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
737 sqft
This completely remodeled and completely furnished beach home is the where your dreams begin. Steps from the ocean. Located near all amenities that make your life run smoothly.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
61 Rivocean Drive
61 Rivocean Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2700 OCEAN SHORE Boulevard
2700 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
AVAILABLE May 1st, 2020Breathtaking views and the fresh ocean air will melt the stresses of your day away in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom oceanfront condo. Modern kitchen with elegant and nautical decor throughout.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Ormond By The Sea South
1 Unit Available
66 River Drive
66 River Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Escape from your everyday routine at this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath beach rental home. Live life to the fullest and soak up the Central Florida sunshine at Ormond Beach (just 0.3 miles from your door) or explore the Tomoka State Park.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2260 John Anderson Drive
2260 John Anderson Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1897 sqft
Bring your BOAT! River-Front Home on the North End of John Anderson Drive. Spacious house with newer Boat dock and seawall directly on the Halifax River.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2222 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2222 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT WITH AWESOME OCEAN VIEWS!INSIDE LAUNDRY.UNDERGROUND PARKING,TRAFFIC FREE BEACH.FIRST LAST SECURITY AND BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED.NO PETS OR SMOKING PLEASE.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Ormond By The Sea
1 Unit Available
25 Hibiscus Drive
25 Hibiscus Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
The home is being marketed furnished. Just bring your cloths and toothbrush & sun screen. RENTED UNTIL 2/28/19
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
47 Sandra Drive
47 Sandra Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL ORMOND BY THE SEA,DIRECT BEACH ACCESS STREET JUST STEPS TO THE OCEAN,DINING SHOPPING AND CHURCHES.THIS EXTREMELY TASTEFULLY HOME HAS A GREAT FLOORPLAM.FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. PREFER YEARLY.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1513 Ocean Shore Boulevard
1513 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1480 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT CONDO FOR LEASE! Beautifully furnished and appointed.Stunning ocean views! This 4th floor units offers views from almost every room and is completely move-in ready with all furnishings included.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
103 Roberta Rd
103 Roberta Road, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
762 sqft
Perfect Ormond by the Sea location! Listen to the sound of the ocean from your front yard! You'll love being the 2nd house in from the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath beach bungalow has many upgrades including newer appliances w/Granite counter tops,
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1926 OCEAN SHORE BLVD
1926 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
Direct ocean front, quite boutique condo, completely renovated, centrally located to all Ormond Beach has to offer, short drive north to Flagler Beach, short drive south to Daytona Beach, second floor unit, spacious ocean views from every room with
Results within 1 mile of Ormond-by-the-Sea
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - This gorgeous 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
912 N Halifax Drive
912 North Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1496 sqft
Awesome home in Ormond/Beachside available for rent June 1st. Hardwood flooring throughout, mini split systems and updated baths and kitchen. Flex room could be office, den, media room or play room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Awesome views of the Atlantic Ocean from this 5th floor 2 BDR 2 BATH unit. Ceramic tile throughout, with updated appliances, electric hurricane shutter for every window.
Results within 5 miles of Ormond-by-the-Sea
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
210 Lemon Tree Lane
210 Lemon Tree Lane, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1178 sqft
Super clean town home with lake view. Located in the country setting of the Lakes of Pine Run.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Northbrook Lane
125 Northbrook Lane, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
125 Northbrook Lane Available 07/01/20 - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the quiet little neighborhood of Northbrook.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ortona
1 Unit Available
230 Hartford Avenue
230 Hartford Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1330 sqft
230 Hartford Avenue Available 07/15/20 Cozy 2BD/1BA walking distance from Beach! - This large cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Beach Side Home located 1 block from the Beach in the beautiful Daytona Beach Fl.
Similar Pages
Ormond-by-the-Sea 2 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 3 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Balcony
Ormond-by-the-Sea Apartments with GarageOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with ParkingOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLDe Leon Springs, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLFlagler Beach, FL