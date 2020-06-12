/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
28 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean City, FL
2386 Placid Drive
2386 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1321 sqft
2386 Placid Drive Available 07/06/20 Florida Living - Contemporary Townhouse with Boat Slip - Available - July 6. - Looking to spend time on the water? Look no further! This contemporary townhouse has it all.
Verified
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
960 sqft
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.
320 Pelham Road
320 Pelham Rd, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
920 sqft
Single story end unit townhome located in Fort Walton Beach. Unit has spacious living area. Yard service provided. Sorry, owner does not allow pets. Please call our office for more information.
Seabreeze
300 Miracle Strip
300 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1042 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Sea Palm Condo - Property Id: 71181 Furnished two bedroom condo available August 1st through May 1st 2020 for a 9 month lease, all bills paid including WiFi and cable, must be clean,courteous, and drug free.
209 Green Acres Road 9
209 Green Acres Rd, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$920
750 sqft
Northside Place Apartment close to Eglin & Hurlbrt - Property Id: 165504 Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment with new bathroom, kitchen, and bedrooms. Apartment has 750 square feet.
128 Classic Ct.
128 Classic Ct, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
128 Classic Ct. Available 06/19/20 128 Classic Court - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5762199)
927 TRAY DRIVE
927 Tray Drive, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
927 TRAY DRIVE Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE4939527)
368 Schnider Dr. Unit 13
368 Schneider Dr, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1453 sqft
2/1.5 bath townhome located close to both Eglin AFB & Hurlburt Field - This home features an open floor plan with living/dining combo on the first floor and 2 huge bedrooms upstairs. There is a large 1 car garage with opener.
Elliott's Point
159 Scottwood
159 Scottwood Dr SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
1104 sqft
159 Scottwood Available 07/17/20 159 Scottwood Drive - Townhouse located downtown, one bedroom updates and one bedroom downstairs. Central to bases, beaches, shopping, and more. No pets allowed, no smoking in the unit.
Elliott's Point
146 Alder Avenue SE
146 Alder Avenue Southeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1150 sqft
Townhome in Great Location! - This 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 story town home is near both bases, shopping, downtown, beaches and more. Freshly painted, new flooring and brand new fridge. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2797730)
205 Classic Ct.
205 Classic Ct, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1154 sqft
205 Classic Ct. Available 07/03/20 205 Classic Court - SPLIT BEDROOM FLOORPLAN. LARGE UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER DRYER CONNECTION. BREAKFAST BAR. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM/KITCHEN COMBINATION. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.
Santa Rosa Island
216 Angler Avenue
216 Angler Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1230 sqft
GREAT UNIT AND LOCATION FOR THE BEACH. THE COMPLEX HAS A WELL KEPT POOL AREA FOR YOUR USE. BOTH OF THE BEDROOMS ARE ON THE SECOND FLOOR . THERE IS CERAMIC TILE IN THE UPSTAIRS AND DOWNSTAIRS BATH. CERAMIC TILE ON THE BOTTOM FLOOR.
Downtown Mary Esther
29 E Lane Drive
29 Lane Drive, Mary Esther, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
AVAIL: 6/19. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED.
1850 Norwood Court
1850 Norwood Ct, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, ENERGY EFFICIENT, UTILITY ROOM, OPEN FLOORPLAN, LOTS OF LIGHT.IST FLOOR HAS PATIO, 2ND FLOOR HAS BALCONY. CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW. Available Jun 5
895 Silverwood Court
895 Silverwood, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
CERAMIC TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, FOYER, AND BOTH BATHROOMS. VERY LARGE INTERIOR UTILITY ROOM WITH EXTRA SPACE FOR STORAGE. DOWNSTAIRS UNITS HAVE NICE PATIO AREA. MUST SEE! NO PETS.
Kenwod
940 Central Ave Unit 13
940 Central Avenue, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1180 sqft
Roomy two story townhouse with large living room with cozy brick fireplace. Both bedrooms have full bath. Split bedrooms (first and second floor). Wooden deck off first floor bedroom and fenced back yard. Available March, 28th!
Verified
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only
2401 Bayshore - Harbour House
2401 Bayshore Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SOUTH TAMPA CONDO FOR RENT ON BAYSHORE BLVD - TOP FLOOR WATER VIEWS ON BAYSHORE BLVD. REMODELED UNIT WITH CORIAN COUNTERS, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATHS. COME ENJOY BAYSHORE LIVING AT HARBOUR HOUSE.
103 22nd Street
103 22nd Street, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
103 22nd Street Available 07/10/20 Great for small family or single! - This all brick home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the fully fenced back yard from the deck just off the tiled Florida room.
561 Florosa Ct.
561 Florosa Ct, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
561 Florosa Ct.
The Palms of Destin
4203 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
READ DESCRIPTION before inquire ****UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE August 2020 to February 2021. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath It is offered Furnished. This condo has 1 king bed and 1 junior suite. The unit comes with many of the amenities offered at The Palms.
4010 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 405
4010 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
4010 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 405 Available 06/18/20 Spacious 2B/2B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Third floor unit with all tile flooring. Private patio with large outside storage closet.
Downtown Destin
150 Bent Arrow Drive
150 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1357 sqft
Fabulous end unit right next to the pool, a fenced yard, and covered porch....
Downtown Destin
206 Ann Circle
206 Ann Circle, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
LOVELY TOWNHOME. GREAT LOCATION IN DESTIN. All NEWER FLOORING. Ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Small fenced rear yard with pavers. Interior laundry room off the kitchen Interior utility room. Convenient to beaches and shopping.
