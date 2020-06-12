/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 AM
155 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5640 Rio Grande #4
5640 Rio Grande Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
- (RLNE5795310)
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5648 Rio Grand #6
5648 Rio Grande Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2Bath Recently renovated apartment - This 2 bedroom 2 bath recently renovated is locate close to I4, Shopping and Restaurants. Call today for a showing. (RLNE5795276)
Results within 1 mile of Oak Ridge
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Millenia
32 Units Available
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Millenia
22 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
13 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
982 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
4 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1038 sqft
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Millenia
48 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1342 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Millenia
13 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1102 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Park Central
38 Units Available
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1181 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Florida Center North
20 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1122 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Park Central
19 Units Available
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Millenia
24 Units Available
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1220 sqft
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Park Central
10 Units Available
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1214 sqft
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1023 sqft
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Americana
10 Units Available
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
2 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Americana
13 Units Available
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$910
871 sqft
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
4735 South Texas Avenue
4735 Texas Avenue, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
976 sqft
Unfinished and Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo near the Mall of Millennia, restaurants, schools and short drive to I-4, Downtown Orlando and much more. Gated community with pool, tennis courts, playgrounds.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Park Central
1 Unit Available
5132 City St Apt 322
5132 City Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
979 sqft
5132 City St Apt 322 Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON - Stunning condo located near Millennia Mall, gated community, near by all shopping and restaurants. You will love it!!! (RLNE5840411)
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
4732 Walden Circle Unit #1215
4732 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2x2 condo for Rent $1,200 per month - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Baths Condo for Rent Located at Walden Palms community. Split floor plan with bathroom on each Bedroom. Kitchen includes all appliances. plus washer & dryer is included on the rent.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
4740 Walden Circle Unit #32
4740 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
988 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Condo Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) - Beautiful Vintage Condo Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) Come View This Amazing 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Condo home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - HOME
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202
5447 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1118 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo located at Millennia area - EVERYTHING YOU NEED! ALL RIGHT HERE! GREAT LOCATION! Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo is waiting for you to make it HOME! Located at this Gated Resort Style Complex with Fitness
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E
2504 Lemon Tree Lane, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
976 sqft
Condo in Lemontree, Orlando - This 2 bdrm, 2 bath unfurnished condo on 1st floor offers like new kitchen appliances (dishwasher not included), large living/dining area and large bedrooms.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Park Central
1 Unit Available
5040 Park Central Drive
5040 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
874 sqft
Beautiful apartment home with wood floors, nice counters and cabinets. This unit includes washer and dryer, screened in patio, and stainless steel appliances. Each room has its own bathroom and walk-in closet.
