3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7071 LAKE JOANNE DR
7071 Lake Joanne Dr, Myrtle Grove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1300 sqft
Built new in 2016!! Beautiful three bedroom apartment with two full baths. Nine foot ceilings and modern styling. Large kitchen that include appliances fridge, dishwasher and stove . Washer and dryer hookups in all apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Grove
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Monica
1 Unit Available
7130 Balboa Drive
7130 Balboa Drive, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
7130 Balboa Dr - Property Id: 81082 This is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Close to NAS Pensacola. Freshly painted, New flooring throughout entire home, and ready for move in immediately.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bel-air
1 Unit Available
31 Patton Dr.
31 Patton Drive, Warrington, FL
Beautiful 4/2 located in Pensacola, Fl! - Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 5 miles from NAS Pensacola and Downtown Pensacola.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Polk Avenue
908 Polk Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 4/1 home in Pensacola - Come take a look as this charming home in Pensacola, Florida. Located just 4 miles from NAS Pensacola and 5 miles from downtown Pensacola, this home is perfect for military families.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1022 Trenton Dr
1022 Trenton Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Great 3/1 located in Pensacola - 1022 Trenton Dr is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Mayfair neighborhood of Pensacola. Solid structure on a great sized lot! Central heat & Air! Kitchen updated and house rewired to copper in 2014.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Deuna Park
1 Unit Available
21 JANET ST
21 Janet Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1250 sqft
3BR/2BA home with no carpet. Living/dining combo, kitchen with electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large laundry room with lots of built in cabinets for storage. Central air and gas heat. Enclosed front porch, chain link fenced backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Bayou Place
1 Unit Available
8005 CAYENNE WAY
8005 Cayenne Way, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1669 sqft
Lovely 3BR/2BA brick home with a 2-car garage located just minutes away from NAS and Corry Station.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hidden Springs
1 Unit Available
2855 HIDDEN SPRINGS DR
2855 Hidden Springs Cir, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath off Blue Angel Hwy. and Muldoon Rd. This property has over 1,000 sq.ft. of living space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Bay Pine Villas
1 Unit Available
421 OAK KNOLL LN
421 Oak Knoll Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1080 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath total electric patio home in Southwest Pensacola located off Hwy 98 West near Blue Angel Pkwy intersection. Super close to Naval Hospital and convenient to Pensacola NAS & Corry Station.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Bayou Place
1 Unit Available
3090 CREOLE WAY
3090 Creole Way, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1956 sqft
Beautiful brick home in Bayou Place Subdivision off Blue Angel Pkwy~ Convenient to Naval Air Station & Corry Station! Over 1900 square feet in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom , 2 Car garage home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
The Cottages at Marcus Lake
1 Unit Available
4004 EMBERS LANDING
4004 Embers Landing, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1770 sqft
Lovely pet-friendly home located in the Cottages at Marcus Lakes HOA. This home features an open living room with a cozy, decorative gas fireplace! It also has an eat-in kitchen with a fridge, oven, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Beach Haven
1 Unit Available
733 WINTON AVE
733 Winton Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1120 sqft
Great home for rent in Pensacola! This house is located not too far from NAS Pensacola and Corry station, along with many restaurants and shopping plazas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1104 REVERE DR
1104 Revere Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1227 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located conveniently in Mayfair. This home features tile throughout, electric stove, dishwasher, and a large fenced in backyard. This home is located minutes from Fairfield Dr and Mobile Hwy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
232 EMERALD AVE
232 Emerald Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
This 4 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for families. This home is located in the Mayfair neighborhood. This home is entirely fenced in. Come take a look inside and admire the tile flooring throughout the home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Wedgewood
1 Unit Available
209 DONALD DR
209 Donald Drive, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located conveniently close to Pensacola Bay. This home features beautiful wood flooring throughout. The all white appliances in the kitchen blend perfectly with the white cabinets and dark counter tops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
901 S MADISON DR
901 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
988 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent in Pensacola! Located in the Mayfair community, and within minutes from Fairfield Dr. and Mobile Hwy. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Will be getting fresh apint.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
211 TENNESSEE DR
211 Tennessee Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$795
908 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! Freshly painted, granite countertops, spacious bonus room. Contact us for more information.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1009 KEARNY DR
1009 Kearny Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1136 sqft
NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home for rent in Pensacola. Located in the Mayfair community, and within minutes from Fairfield Dr. and Mobile Hwy. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Fresh paint.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Bay Pine Villas
1 Unit Available
420 Shadow Way Ln
420 Shadow Way Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1068 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom/2 bath - Nice 3/2 in Bay Pines Villas off Hwy 98 near Blue Angel. Interior recently painted. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room, hall and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
157 W. Garfield Drive
157 Garfield Dr, West Pensacola, FL
4/2 Cozy rental home in Pensacola - Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Pensacola. The home has tile and carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen has a beautiful back-splash.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
263 S E ST
263 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1537 sqft
Great opportunity for luxury living close to downtown Pensacola, convenient for shopping and delicious restaurants. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with 1 car garage is 1 year old .
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1117 W LA RUA ST
1117 West La Rua Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
994 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house is in a great location in the North Hill area; close to Downtown Pensacola, along with lots of restaurants, shopping, and schools. Updated pictures will be coming soon.