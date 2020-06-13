/
3 bedroom apartments
242 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Loughman, FL
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Town Center
1 Unit Available
611 Reserve Drive
611 Reserve Drive, Loughman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Available NOW. This cozy villa is one that cannot be missed. Home is located in a gated community. A fully equipped kitchen to enjoy cooking in. Comfortable bedding to give you that great sleep to be ready for the theme parks or shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Town Center
1 Unit Available
708 Terrace Ridge Circle
708 Terrace Ridge Circle, Loughman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1542 sqft
Check out this clean and spacious three-bedroom/two-bathroom condo located in the gated community, Terrace Ridge at Town Center. This is a first-floor unit that backs up the community swimming pool and clubhouse with fitness center and game room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Town Center
1 Unit Available
733 RESERVE PLACE
733 Reserve Place, Loughman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1512 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the the highly desirable community of Reserves of Town Center.
Results within 1 mile of Loughman
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Watersong
1 Unit Available
144 Yellow Snapdragon D
144 Yellow Snapdragon Drive, Polk County, FL
Villa Jippart is a European furnished rental villa. Price includes everyting. Located in Davenport , Watersong Resort. It has a extended pooldeck and jacuzzi.2 Master bedrooms, 3 car garage,fully equiped kitchen etc. Near golfcourses , 10 min.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sereno
1 Unit Available
1836 Sereno Dr
1836 Sereno Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1419 sqft
Location, Location This 2013 built house is located inside a beautiful gated community! with community pool and playground. Minutes from Champions Gate and Reunion . Tile throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
345 Granada Blvd
345 Grenada Boulevard, Polk County, FL
Great location, 4 /2 with screened pool,no carpet, upgraded kitchen, covered porch, split bedrooms, freshly painted, one car garage, 2 car space for parking. Owner looking for good credit 600+ all adults, proof of net income to equal 30% for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7241 Mystic Brook Way
7241 Mystuc Brook Way, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1444 sqft
This is a Single-Family Home located in the community of Ashebrook. One story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Providence
1 Unit Available
2653 ROSEMONT CIRCLE
2653 Rosemont Circle, Polk County, FL
Beautiful home for rent minutes away from the theme parks! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newer, 5 bedroom, 4.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7203 WAKEVIEW DRIVE
7203 Wakeview Dr, Osceola County, FL
SPECIAL PROMOTION: Receive $500 Off Your First Month’s Rent With An Approved Lease Starting On or Before May 22 You'll love coming home to this inviting space.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
234 Stonehaven Drive
234 Stonehaven Dr, Polk County, FL
Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom home. The home offers a open kitchen over looking the family room. The home has carpet through out and tile in the wet areas. All the bedrooms are upstairs and you have a conservation view in the rear.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7623 EXCITEMENT DRIVE
7623 Excitement Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 BEDROOM, 4 BATH HOME IN COMMUNITY OF REUNION. UPGRADED APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS. HOME ALSO FEATURES A GARAGE APARTMENT. LOCATED IN GUARDED, GATED COMMUNITY.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
1201 RADIANT STREET
1201 Radiant Street, Osceola County, FL
Custom Built Home located on a corner lot on the Tom Watson designed golf course with direct views of 2 holes. There are 4 large bedrooms located on the first floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Providence
1 Unit Available
3445 CORTLAND DRIVE
3445 Cortland Drive, Polk County, FL
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xL2gFE34i1v&mls=1 On water, Fully Fenced, with no rear neighbors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7660 WHISPER WAY
7660 Whisper Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1630 sqft
Fully furnished, 3-bedroom 3 full bath condo. Community offers 24Hours security and several dining experiences. Only 2 exits away from Walt Disney World and great proximity to all major Theme Parks.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Watersong
1 Unit Available
250 ANNABELLE WAY
250 Annabelle Way, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1603 sqft
Welcome Home!!! This BRAND NEW Town Home. 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom at Williams Preserve, a GATED COMMUNITY close to Champions Gate, Walt Disney World, supermarkets and pharmacy .
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Oakmont
1 Unit Available
4574 Terrasonesta Dr
4574 Terrasonesta Drive, Polk County, FL
FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL 5 bed, 5 bathroom TOWNHOUSE, at SOLTERRA RESORT, ( available unfurnished as well ). Each room in the home is tastefully decorated and furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Providence
1 Unit Available
2288 GRANTHAM AVENUE
2288 Grantham Ave, Polk County, FL
Resort style living in this 4 bedroom/3 bathroom single family home in 24hr Guard Gated Providence Golf & Country Club.Very well maintained home, upgrades you must see.
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2226 VICTORIA DRIVE
2226 Victoria Drive, Polk County, FL
FULLY furnished, single family home with 4 bed, 3 bath and a private pool. Tenant occupied.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7615 HERITAGE CROSSING WAY
7615 Heritage Crossing Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1344 sqft
FURNISHED LOVELY 3 BEDROOM CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. ENJOY TWO LARGE BALCONIES WITH A VIEW OF FLORIDA'S GOLDEN SUNSETS. EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO FEEL AT HOME. A MUST SEE!
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Providence
1 Unit Available
1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1
1697 Lakeside Avenue, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2200 sqft
Welcome to this fully furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath spacious home. The townhome offers fully loaded kitchen with all utensils needed, an eat in kitchen area and a dining room. The living area is just enough to settle in after a long day at work.
Results within 5 miles of Loughman
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Happy Trails
82 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
43 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 01:23am
Celebration
60 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
