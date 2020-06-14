Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:28 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Lely, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lely renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly...

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5693 Rattlesnake Hammock RD
5693 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1192 sqft
WHAT A GREAT PRICE ON THIS NICELY SIZED SECOND FLOOR CONDO FEATURING HARDWOOD-LIKE FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILINGS. BROOK PINES IS A SMALL, QUIET COMMUNITY JUST A SHORT DRIVE FROM DOWNTOWN AND BEAUTIFUL NAPLES BEACHES.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
240 Pebble Beach BLVD
240 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1090 sqft
*2021 Season Available* Off Peak months Available * Conveniently located close to shopping with easy access to both Downtown/Central Naples and Marco Island, Naples Green is a community of 2-story condominium buildings set around a sparkling
Results within 1 mile of Lely
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
5616 Greenwood CIR
5616 Greenwood Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Villas at Greenwood Lakes! This Villa is available for annual rental. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Hardwood floors in the bedrooms, Tiles throughout, Open Kitchen, recently painted, large Screen Lanai, gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Lely
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,361
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 02:10pm
6 Units Available
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated April 20 at 12:50pm
$
7 Units Available
River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to River Reach Apartments, a 62-Acre waterfront community with breathtaking views, designed to offer all the benefits and amenities of luxury apartment living in Naples, Florida.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
955 2nd. St. S
955 2nd Street South, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Sunny cottage close to beach, shops, restaurants - Property Id: 266835 Sun filled cottage 1 block from beach & 3 blocks from Naples Pier. Recently remodeled in lovely Coastal Living style. Easy walk to 3rd. St. shops & 5th. Ave. restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4816 Cerromar DR
4816 Cerromar Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
2364 sqft
Full Golf Membership for 2 included in this Rental. Rare rental opportunity in Naples Lakes Country Club.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
450 BAYFRONT PL
450 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1866 sqft
This downtown Naples 2 bedroom plus den 3 full baths is in the mixed-use community of Bayfront. Picture yourself living in this elegant open floor plan with stunning courtyard and water view.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7804 Regal Heron CIR
7804 Regal Heron Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1202 sqft
Immaculate, modern, two bedroom/two bathroom condo on second floor with elevator, in the gated community of Blue Heron is being offered furnished and turn key! Blue Heron is approximately 8 miles to the Gulf of Mexico beaches and popular 5th Avenue.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
780 10th AVE S
780 10th Avenue South, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,200
566 sqft
A gorgeous tropical retreat!!! This second floor end unit is bright and breezy. Tastefully remodeled with wood floors, cherry wood kitchen cabinetry with updated household furnishings.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
151 Broad AVE S
151 Broad Avenue South, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
Cute, historic guest cottage for rent year round. Two blocks to the beach, Pier, & 3rd St S. Amazing location. Studio guest house in rear on alley. Rent includes water and electricity. 1 bedroom/ 1 bath. Screened porch. New wood flooring.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
260 Champney Bay CT
260 Champney Bay Court, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
3150 sqft
BOAT DOCK! BEACH ACCESS IS STEPS AWAY! The open living spaces, graceful curved staircase, marble and hardwood flooring and original art work throughout the house are lovely amenities.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8355 Mystic Greens WAY
8355 Mystic Greens Way, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2359 sqft
IMMACULATE! Spacious second floor coach home in a gated community within beautiful Lely Resort. Open floor plan boasts extra wide hallways and high ceilings. Recently renovated throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
662 Squire CIR
662 Squire Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Annual Unfurnished 2 Bed 2 Bath first floor condo for rent in Berkshire Lakes. Updated kitchen with wood laminate flooring. Breakfast area and Dining area. Assigned parking spot and guest spots throughout with a community pool close by.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6761 Berwick PL
6761 Berwick Place, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1604 sqft
Located in Berkshire Lakes, this single family home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus an attached 2-car garage. A tiled entry foyer welcomes you into the great room with gleaming wood floors and soaring ceilings.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Jardin DR
1030 Jardin Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1551 sqft
Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Two Bath Home is close to Downtown, the Gulf of Mexico beaches, great area restaurants, and a variety of retail stores. This lovely home is available for Annual Rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4180 Looking Glass LN
4180 Looking Glass Lane, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1246 sqft
Great LOCATION! Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Upstairs End Unit Condo with Great Views. New Paint, Custom Woodwork, Light Fixtures, Designer Ceiling Fans, Blinds and Laminated Wood Flooring in Bedrooms, Master Closet and Living Area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
2540 Half Moon WALK
2540 Half Moon Walk, Naples, FL
5 Bedrooms
$17,500
4050 sqft
Below market rates for the 2020 off season! Immediate Availability! This completely renovated home in Port Royal is now available for your 2020 vacation! Just steps to the Gulf beaches and minutes to shopping and dining, the location is perfect.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4655 Winged Foot CT
4655 Winged Foot Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2184 sqft
*Jan - Mar 2021 Rented, Other Months Available* Welcome to your exceptional vacation home at Naples Lakes Country Club, a private, gated golf and active lifestyle community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lely, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lely renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

