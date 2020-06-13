Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
17 Units Available
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane, Laguna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1456 sqft
One- to three-bedroom, open-plan residences overlooking Rosemary Beach. Resort-like pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchens. In-unit fireplaces, laundry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Just off Highway 98.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
103 Downing Street
103 Downing Street, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Great rental on west end of Panama City Beach. Unit has been renovated, stack washer/dryer. Credit Check, First, last, Security Deposit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laguna Beach on The Gulf of Mexico
1 Unit Available
19716 Front Beach Rd. Unit B
19716 Front Beach Road, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
West End Panama City Beach Gulf View - Incredible find! Florida cottage located directly across the street from the beach! This home is one of two on the property and sits back behind the main house, and includes a covered front patio and storage

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
21222 S Lakeview Dr
21222 South Lakeview Drive, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Cute 2br/2.5ba townhouse on a lake just about 500 feet from the Gulf. Fully furnished with covered parking. Fully furnished

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
165 Downing Street - B
165 Downing Street, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1280 sqft
Now Available! West end Panama City Beach townhome located between Pier Park and 30-A/ South Walton in the Laguna Beach / Sunnyside community of Panama City Beach.

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Paradise Grove
1 Unit Available
476 Paradise Blvd.
476 Paradise Boulevard, Laguna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
For Rent! Beautiful 3BR/2BA in Gated West PCB Community - Located just 4 blocks from beautiful Laguna beach, this home is a beach lover's dream! Situated in the charming gated community of Paradise Grove with resort-style pool, dog park and
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
49 Grayling Way
49 Grayling Way, Walton County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1705 sqft
Come stay in this perfectly located, beachy, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath furnished two story home with a beautiful full 2nd floor balcony.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
122 Sandpine Loop
122 Sand Pine Loop, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1934 sqft
This is a beautiful beach cottage located minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. This 2 story 4bed/3 bath home has all the upgrades. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless appliances, 42 inch cabinets, and an island in the kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
17620 Front Beach Road
17620 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Portside Resort Townhomes located near Pier Park with beach access across the street, pool & tennis court on the grounds, washer & dryer hookups, and balcony off of large master bedroom.*No Pets*

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17620 Front Beach Road Y-1
17620 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
17620 Front Beach Road Y-1 Available 06/19/20 - Portside Resort Townhomes located near Pier Park with beach access across the street, pool & tennis court on the grounds, washer & dryer hookups, and balcony off of large master bedroom.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11 Topside Dr
11 Topside Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1569 sqft
Fully Furnished~Walking distance to the Beach - Property Id: 149273 Beautiful single family home located just 3 blocks from the beach. Easy bike ride to Rosemary beach and 30A avenue. Fully furnished. Outdoor Patio with seating and grill.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17878 Front Beach Rd #A4
17878 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 sqft
For Rent! Furnished 3 Story Town Home Steps to the Beach! - For rent! Fully furnished 3 story town home just steps to the emerald green waters! This unit features a unique lock out studio on the first level and separate private entrance to the 2nd
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
31 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.
Verified

1 of 104

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tropical community features a pool, sauna and BBQ zone and has one- and two- bedroom apartments available. Furnished homes contain laundry, great kitchens and more. The Gulf of Mexico and its beaches are a stone's throw away.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Open Sands
1 Unit Available
184 Oleander Circle
184 Oleander Circle, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1180 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a brick fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry, equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
256 Escanaba Road
256 Escanaba Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Living room features a wood burning fireplace, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Deck in the backyard and a 1 Car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
124 Covington
124 Covington Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1562 sqft
124 Covington Available 07/03/20 3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - For rent. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Palmetto Trace community.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Centro Beach
1 Unit Available
301 Lullwater Drive #285
301 Lullwater Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
476 sqft
- Efficiency apartment located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Includes community pool. *Water, sewage, garbage, and lawn service included* *No Pets* No Pets Allowed (RLNE5703078)

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
200 Biltmore Place
200 Biltmore Place, Panama City Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Palmetto Trace 4 BR/2 BA! Next to Pier Park! Includes Lawn Service - For rent. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Palmetto Trace at Pier Park.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
741 Breakers St
741 Breakers Street, Walton County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2317 sqft
This is a 4BR/3BA home located in Watersound Origins, with a 2 car garage and a screened in porch. THis home is partially furnished owner would remove if not needed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
70 Camp Creek Rd N Apt 7
70 Camp Creek Rd N, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
LAKEFRONT VILLA LOCATED IN INLET BEACH ON BEAUTIFUL CAMP CREEK LAKE. UNFURNISHED 1 BEDROOM TOWN-HOME WITH LOFT.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
82 Jack Knife Drive
82 Jack Knife Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1740 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Rosemary Beach. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
297 Artesian Way
297 Artesian Way, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1925 sqft
The single story, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Watersound Origins home is 1,925 square feet and is the popular Bayberry floor plan built by Huff Construction. The home features a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and generous screened in back porch.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
12 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,054
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Laguna Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Laguna Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

