Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

253 Apartments for rent in Gibsonton, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
13006 Bridleford Dr
13006 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1808 sqft
Spacious 4/2 pool home in Kings Lake!! Formal dining room with separate living room, eat in kitchen and split bedrooms make this the perfect home for entertaining. Walk out the back sliders and enjoy the peaceful pool inside the screened lanai.

1 of 32

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
12945 Bridleford Drive
12945 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1874 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13011 Kings Crossing Drive
13011 Kings Crossing Drive, Gibsonton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Gated Townhome Community - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.Perfect location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath in gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Gibsonton
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
$
24 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1870 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT
8927 Walnut Gable Court, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Lease Option- NOT a standard rental. Rent to own. You don’t want to miss out on this charming condo in an adorable community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
South Pointe of Tampa
1 Unit Available
13240 EARLY RUN LANE
13240 Early Run Lane, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1239 sqft
This cute move-in ready home includes upgraded granite countertops in the kitchen and plush carpet throughout. The master bedroom sits just off the entry with its own full bath.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7027 TOWNE LAKE ROAD
7027 Towne Lake Road, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Like brand new 3BD/2.5BA/1CG Townhome. Clean and beautiful. Energy efficient. Spacious island kitchen has stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets and stone counters. All tile downstairs, carpet up.

1 of 18

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
Lake St. Charles
1 Unit Available
7129 COLONY POINTE DRIVE
7129 Colony Pointe Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1802 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath with possible 4th bedroom or can be used as oversized office/den, family room with fireplace, formal dining, breakfast bar, separate eat in kitchen. Inside utility, split bedroom plan. Soaring ceilings, open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Gibsonton
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
21 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
136 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
53 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
4 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
35 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1461 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gibsonton, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gibsonton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

