2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
199 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gibsonton, FL
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13011 Kings Crossing Drive
13011 Kings Crossing Drive, Gibsonton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Gated Townhome Community - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.Perfect location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath in gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Gibsonton
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
$
26 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1082 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.
1 of 79
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT
8927 Walnut Gable Court, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Lease Option- NOT a standard rental. Rent to own. You don’t want to miss out on this charming condo in an adorable community.
Results within 5 miles of Gibsonton
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1096 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
32 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
46 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
32 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1068 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
136 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1131 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1131 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
34 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1155 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
31 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1079 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1108 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Tampa
13 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1093 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
26 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1291 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 06:00pm
2 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1071 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
