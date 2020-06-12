/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
127 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fern Park, FL
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2108 Abercorn Court
2108 Abercorn Court, Fern Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
2108 Abercorn Court Available 07/15/20 CASSELBERRY: Townhome in Devon Place - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Beautiful 2 story town home built in 2005 is in the heart of Casselberry! This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus a half bath downstairs,
Results within 1 mile of Fern Park
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
103 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1030 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
37 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1119 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Casselberry Country Club
7 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1081 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
29 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
37 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
30 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1188 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
644 Kenwick Cir Unit 104
644 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1126 sqft
Charming 2/2 in Casselberry! - This property will be available mid June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
648 Kenwick Cir Apt 202
648 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1134 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath condo for rent $1195/month (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis
Results within 5 miles of Fern Park
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Lockhart
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1140 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
Goldenrod
45 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
$
22 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Azalea Park
32 Units Available
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1072 sqft
Incredible waterfront community near Colonial High School. Updated on-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and dog park. Extra storage, patio or balcony, and washer/dryer hookups available. Grilling area. Car wash area.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Baldwin Park
60 Units Available
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1427 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
42 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Lake Lotus Club
32 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1027 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
52 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Medith Manor
19 Units Available
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
