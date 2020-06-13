97 Apartments for rent in Ensley, FL with balcony

It's festivals galore in Ensley, Florida. Residents of Ensley have access to the Pensacola Seafood Festival, the Pensacola Crawfish Festival, and the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival.

If you are considering a move to Ensley, Florida, you are basically moving to Pensacola. Technically, Ensley is a census-designated place on the skirts of the Pensacola / Ferry Pass / Brent region. Ensley makes up 12.2 square miles just outside North Central Pensacola. The good news is that in Ensley you will reap the rewards of living in the Florida panhandle, including beach life, sunshine year-round, and all the seafood you can eat.