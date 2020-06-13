97 Apartments for rent in Ensley, FL with balcony
It's festivals galore in Ensley, Florida. Residents of Ensley have access to the Pensacola Seafood Festival, the Pensacola Crawfish Festival, and the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival.
If you are considering a move to Ensley, Florida, you are basically moving to Pensacola. Technically, Ensley is a census-designated place on the skirts of the Pensacola / Ferry Pass / Brent region. Ensley makes up 12.2 square miles just outside North Central Pensacola. The good news is that in Ensley you will reap the rewards of living in the Florida panhandle, including beach life, sunshine year-round, and all the seafood you can eat. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ensley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.