Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:45 AM

97 Apartments for rent in Ensley, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lost Creek
1 Unit Available
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN
718 Forgotten Creek Lane, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
Great location in Northeast Pensacola with easy access to I-10. This newer construction brick front home is totally electric. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8931 BELLAWOOD CIR
8931 Bellawood Cir, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1682 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood off of 9 Mile Rd, this 3 bedroom home is sure to please. Nestled into a picturesque neighborhood complete with sidewalks and well manicured lawns, you'll be in love before you've even pulled up to the drive.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
416 Robin Rd
416 Robin Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
960 sqft
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER..........All apartments are 2-bedroom 2-bath with a private utility room that has W/D hookups. All apartments also have covered front and back patios and 2 designated parking spaces.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Keylan Cove
1 Unit Available
1438 KEYLAN CV
1438 Keylan Cove, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1660 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of North Pensacola. Spanning over 1,650 SF this newer built residence is located off 9 Mile Rd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Villas at Silverton
1 Unit Available
7985 STONEBROOK DR
7985 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Location, location, location! Like new two bedrooms, two bath condo in Silverton subdivision off of Olive Rd. Near I-10, hospitals, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8517 MERGER RD
8517 Merger Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
New paint and Carpet in duplex in Northeast Pensacola located off Jernigan Rd. between Olive Rd. and Nine Mile Rd. Convenient to University Of West Florida, hospitals, shopping and more. Bigger than average living area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9018 BOWMAN AVE
9018 Bowman Avenue, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick duplex located in NW Pensacola off 9 Mile Rd. 1000 sq.ft. with two designated parking spaces out front. Beautiful wood vinyl flooring throughout the entire house.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Milestone
1 Unit Available
100 MT PILOT ST
100 Mount Pilot Street, Ensley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2425 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Custom home in Desirable Milestone Subdivision! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Custom Gas Fireplace (Not Functional) ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Fully equipped Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, High End Stainless
Results within 1 mile of Ensley
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
31 E BURGESS RD
31 East Burgess Road, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$730
1100 sqft
great location close to malls and schools owner pays water and trash. Inside laundry and over patio as well.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1449 GREYSTONE DR
1449 Greystone Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition! Convenient to schools & shopping. New flooring in all main living areas. Great room with cathedral ceiling and plant ledge. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1261 GREYSTONE LN
1261 Greystone Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1681 sqft
Contemporary brick home located in the Greystone Community. Conveniently located near the University of West Florida, shopping at University Town Center and equal distance between NAS Whiting and NAS Pensacola.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Scenic Hills Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
8801 THUNDERBIRD DR
8801 Thunderbird Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2674 sqft
HOME IS LOCATED ON 18TH FAIRWAY OF BEAUTIFUL SCENIC HILLS COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. A LOT OF WORK HAS BEEN DONE ON THIS HOME. THERE IS A CLOSET IN MASTER BATH WITH SLIDING MIRROR DOORS PLUS A WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SHELVING.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Bridgewood
1 Unit Available
464 SHILOH DR
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pine Forest Royale
1 Unit Available
2312 TRAILWOOD DR
2312 Trailwood Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Easy access to I-10 Navy Federal campus! End unit. Open floor plan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry. Florida room with portable heat/air unit included in square footage.

1 of 19

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Copper Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
3285 Windmill Circle
3285 Windmill Circle, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1649 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home located off Pine Forest Road in Copper Forest Estates. NO PETS ALLOWED. Large backyard with patio and porch. Den with fireplace. Kitchen with space for table. Inside Laundry Room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Woodrun
1 Unit Available
9037 WOODRUN RD
9037 Woodrun Road, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Woodrun Subdivision, 3br/2ba with inground pool, formal living & dining room, eat-in kitchen, den with fireplace, inside laundry and 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Ensley
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
The Atriums
1 Unit Available
6305 LANGLEY PLACE RD
6305 Langley Place Road, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
Northeast townhome! Nice home with several upgrades including updated windows and quartz countertops in kitchen. Living room with cathedral ceiling. Living/dining combination. Unique atrium in center of home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Ashland Park East
1 Unit Available
611 TELERAN ST
611 Teleran St, Gonzalez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
810 sqft
Magnificent 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a garage and large screened-in porch. This property features tile and neutral color paint throughout. In the kitchen you will find a dishwasher, electric stove/oven and a stainless steel refrigerator.
City Guide for Ensley, FL

It's festivals galore in Ensley, Florida. Residents of Ensley have access to the Pensacola Seafood Festival, the Pensacola Crawfish Festival, and the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival.

If you are considering a move to Ensley, Florida, you are basically moving to Pensacola. Technically, Ensley is a census-designated place on the skirts of the Pensacola / Ferry Pass / Brent region. Ensley makes up 12.2 square miles just outside North Central Pensacola. The good news is that in Ensley you will reap the rewards of living in the Florida panhandle, including beach life, sunshine year-round, and all the seafood you can eat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ensley, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ensley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

