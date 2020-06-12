/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
24 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ensley, FL
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
1 Unit Available
416 Robin Rd
416 Robin Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
960 sqft
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER..........All apartments are 2-bedroom 2-bath with a private utility room that has W/D hookups. All apartments also have covered front and back patios and 2 designated parking spaces.
Villas at Silverton
1 Unit Available
7985 STONEBROOK DR
7985 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Location, location, location! Like new two bedrooms, two bath condo in Silverton subdivision off of Olive Rd. Near I-10, hospitals, shopping, restaurants.
8 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1059 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Woodlands
1 Unit Available
9560 SUNNEHANNA BLVD
9560 Sunnehanna Boulevard, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
2-BEDROOM, 2-BATH CONDOMINIUM IN A GREAT UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD. OWNER PAYS YARD CARE AND GARBAGE ONLY. DOWNSTAIRS 1 LEVEL UNIT. THIS UNIT WAS FRESHLY REPAINTED AND 24 INCH TILE INSTALLED THROUGHOUT THE CONDO.
Governors Cottages
1 Unit Available
1653 GOVERNORS DR
1653 Governor's Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1025 sqft
Nice open floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious living room. This home has central heat and air laundry room and a nice kitchen. Fenced backyard, one car garage, close to hospitals and schools. NO PETS!!
Foxborough
1 Unit Available
10150 VIXEN PL
10150 Vixen Place, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1056 sqft
Nice golf course community Townhouse available in Northeast Pensacola off 9 Mile Rd- less than 5 minutes to UWF, hospitals and I-10. 2 Bedroom 1.
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
7 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1129 sqft
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Shoal Creek Villas
1 Unit Available
2310 Shoal Creek Dr.
2310 Shoal Creek Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1234 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath for rent in Pensacola! - Check out this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath town home conveniently located off Davis Highway.
Myrtle Grove West
1 Unit Available
7116 PEARSON RD
7116 Pearson Rd, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$765
962 sqft
2/2 Second Floor Apartment~ Off Fairfield, Close to Mobile Hwy. Over 900 sq.ft. of living space with open floor plan. Water, sewer, trash, and lawn care are included in the rent.
Shoal Creek Villas
1 Unit Available
2300 SHOAL CREEK DR
2300 Blk Shoal Creek Dr, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1018 sqft
Great home in northeast Pensacola! Convenient to schools, shopping & interstate. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Open floor plan. Vinyl plank flooring in main living areas & carpet in bedrooms. Living/dining combination.
Charleston Manor
1 Unit Available
3840 SPANISH TRAIL
3840 Spanish Trail Road, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Nice, clean, freshly painted, new carpet & vinyl. Close to shopping & hospitals. Pensacola International Airport is also close bye. Easy access to Pensacola Beach.
1 Unit Available
9618 SANDPIPER ST
9618 Sandpiper Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1116 sqft
Two story home with over 1,000 sq.ft. located off 9 Mile Rd. near Davis Hwy. ~ Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and more! Partially fenced backyard with front of home parking only. Open floor plan with dining/living room combo.
1 Unit Available
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
Newly updated upstairs unit, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Sunrunner Place Condominiums in Northeast Pensacola with community pool! Conveniently located near colleges, restaurants, hospitals, mall and more! Available for immediate move-in.
Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
6103 E SHORE DR
6103 East Shore Drive, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious townhouse with New Orleans Style Courtyard in Central Pensacola off Michigan Ave. Located about 15 minutes to Cordova Mall area, PSC & PCC, Hospitals, fairgrounds, and NAS Pensacola.
West Highlands
1 Unit Available
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
912 RENTZ AVE
912 Rentz Ave, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1350 sqft
Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Southwest Pensacola... only minutes from Pensacola NAS and downtown.
1 Unit Available
2201 SCENIC HWY
2201 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
975 sqft
Great Location. Fully equipped kitchen, covered patio, lots of storage, inside laundry, bike & jogging trail. Yard service and garbage pickup provided. ***Pool in complex***
1 Unit Available
710 SCENIC HWY
710 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
Beautiful waterfront complex in Southeast Pensacola. Close to downtown and a short drive to the beach! Come see this two bedroom and two bath ground floor condo in Bayview Terrace. This condo is super cute and it features tile flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
2007 E GADSDEN ST
2007 East Gadsden Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1360 sqft
Welcome to the Mirador one of the most sought after waterfront areas in East Hill. Mirador offers the charm along with well built construction that offers piece of mind for second home investors or primary residence.
