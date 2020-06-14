Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Destin, FL with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,228
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Destin
159 Units Available
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Destin
1 Unit Available
150 Bent Arrow Drive
150 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous end unit right next to the pool, a fenced yard, and covered porch....

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
315 Sailfish Circle
315 Sailfish Circle, Destin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1722 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in the heart of Destin. The in-ground pool is located in the privately fenced in back yard. There is a covered patio, and freshly landscaped back yard is a great place for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Destin

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
260 W Dominica Circle
260 Dominica Cir W, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1803 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY1!!!Wonderful home on a large corner lot in Bluewater Bay. This 3 bed, 2 bath home features Travertine TILE and WOOD floors throughout the main areas.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
308 N Holiday Road
308 North Holiday Road, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1622 sqft
Almost new tenant backed out and ready for you to call this home. Great home that is only 7 years young. Granite in all the bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, seamless glass shower finished off with amazing tile features.
Results within 10 miles of Destin
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
15 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
26 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2401 Bayshore - Harbour House
2401 Bayshore Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SOUTH TAMPA CONDO FOR RENT ON BAYSHORE BLVD - TOP FLOOR WATER VIEWS ON BAYSHORE BLVD. REMODELED UNIT WITH CORIAN COUNTERS, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATHS. COME ENJOY BAYSHORE LIVING AT HARBOUR HOUSE.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Bayou
1 Unit Available
245 Beal Parkway
245 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
245 Beal Parkway Available 06/15/20 Large Ranch Home - Offering a home in centrally located in the heart of Fort Walton Beach, this home's cozy living room features hardwood flooring and a gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
901 TOKALON Court
901 Tokalon Court, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1344 sqft
IMMACULATE TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME ON TOKALON CT.VERY SPACIOUS LIVING,UPDATED VANITIES, MIRRORS, AND COUNTERTOPS.NEWER APPLIANCES, MICROWAVE BUILT IN.WOOD flooring AND TILE DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS.LOW MAINTENANCE UPDATED BACKYARD WITH PRIVACY FENCE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
610 St Martin Cove
610 Saint Martin Cv, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1672 sqft
Florida heat have you sweating? Come splash away your cares in this beautifully remodeled Bluewater Bay pool home! This home features gorgeous wood floors, smooth ceilings, and upgraded light fixtures throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1818 Shay-Lin Court
1818 Shay-Lin Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1082 sqft
Great townhome available NOW! You'll enjoy the open floor plan, and tile and wood laminate flooring for easy living and cleaning.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
4204 Whitetail Circle
4204 Whitetail Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1901 sqft
Great family home with wood floors through most of house. Good sized fenced backyard with screened in porch. 2 car garage. stainless appliances. 12 ft ceilings. Formal dining room has been converted into a study with an attached closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Miracle Strip
1 Unit Available
113 SE Brooks Street
113 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
WATERFRONT TOP END UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW!!! Sought out condo on the sound and downtown area. Three bedrooms with each having their own bathroom. Spacious living room and master bedroom with patio doors leading to the balcony with view of the Sound.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
4535 E Parkwood Lane
4535 Parkwood Ln E, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1908 sqft
Lovely home in a family oriented neighborhood at Parkwood Lane. Walk to shopping and schools, ideal location. Desirable split floor plan with a roomy eat-in kitchen, large family room and formal dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Ferry Park
1 Unit Available
34 Iowa Drive
34 Iowa Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1410 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Fort Walton Beach is set in a quite neighborhood yet minutes away from the beaches of Okaloosa Island! Kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, Kenmore ''Ultra'' stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
1654 Northridge Road
1654 Northridge Road, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2299 sqft
1654 Northridge Road Available 06/08/20 Parkwood Estates of Bluewater Bay! - Located in the gated community of Parkwood Estates. This 2 story home features a charming front porch & screened-in back porch.

1 of 33

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
214 Southlake Court
214 Southlake Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Bluewater Bay Waterview Condo - Convenient to Eglin AFB, Duke, SFG Complex and Destin's Sugar White Beaches - Owner Prefers No Pets Lakeside at Bluewater Bay - Waterview Condo. Available May 1st. The perfect retreat from a long day at work.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
4232 Lancaster Drive
4232 Lancaster Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2556 sqft
**Move-In Special** $500 off 1st month's rent! It has plenty of wonderful features and upgrades, to include wood flooring (no carpet), neutral paint, tiled showers and marble counter tops, walk-in closets, raised ceilings, and much more! There is a
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Destin, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Destin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

