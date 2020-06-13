Apartment List
/
FL
/
conway
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

216 Apartments for rent in Conway, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Conway
1 Unit Available
2700 Raeford Ct
2700 Raeford Court, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1578 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Conway Gardens Area! - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with Two Car Garage on a Cul-De-Sac in the Conway gardens area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Conway
1 Unit Available
3409 Flagan Avenue
3409 Flagan Avenue, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
Lovely 3BD/1.5BA Home South of Downtown Orlando! - This 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Conway
1 Unit Available
3012 Leslie Dr
3012 Leslie Drive, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
Nice Conway Home - This home is located in the Conway area. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, screen porch, inside laundry and much more make this home a great place to live. Available March 2020.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Conway
1 Unit Available
3322 LAKE ANDERSON AVENUE
3322 Lake Anderson Avenue, Conway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1738 sqft
A must see! This delightful, spacious, split plan home has over 1,700 square feet. Living and dining rooms have beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring. Foyer, kitchen, family room and baths have tile flooring.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Conway
1 Unit Available
2921 CONDEL DRIVE
2921 Condel Drive, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1295 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/LAWN CARE/ INTERNET INCLUDED!! This Gorgeous recently updated 3/2 Home in the heart of Conway will make you fall in Love! Sitting on an OVER-SIZED Quarter Acre Lot, this house features a Brand NEW Kitchen with

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Conway
1 Unit Available
3024 CONWAY GARDENS ROAD
3024 Conway Gardens Rd, Conway, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
850 sqft
If two months of COVID-19 quarantine has turned you off to living with roommates, this is your place! Have this PRIVATE one bedroom apartment all to yourself. Covered parking for your car. Full size kitchen. Private covered screen porch.
Results within 1 mile of Conway
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Semoran
13 Units Available
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Airport North
24 Units Available
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Airport North
43 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
Airport North
16 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
South Semoran
6 Units Available
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community offers larger homes near area amenities including golf and shops. Homes feature stone tile floors, walk-in closets, and personal laundry equipment. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, and green space.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bryn Mawr
45 Units Available
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$987
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$934
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mariner's VIllage
10 Units Available
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$937
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
866 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Conway
9 Units Available
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Conway
13 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1177 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
2871 South Conway Road
2871 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
*Move in special this month (Waived Reservation Fee)* The Magnolia is one of our two large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
1311 E. PINELOCH AVE
1311 Pineloch Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
This is a beautiful 2/2 near Michigan and Orange Ave. The Florida room has hardwood floors and the dining room has ceramic tile. House has a split floor plan and the kitchen is very spacious and comes with all appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
3160 S. Semoran Blvd. #906
3160 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
889 sqft
2/2 Condo In Wimbledon Community - This second floor 2/2 condo is located off of Semoran Blvd. Shopping, schools and the airport are close by.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105
5545 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 Available 08/21/20 3/2 Condo Available On 8/21/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,400 Minimum Application Fee: $50.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M204
4355 Perkinshire Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M204 Available 07/20/20 Completely Remodeled 3/2 Condo Available On 7/20/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,400 Minimum Application Fee: $50.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
4642 Commander Dr Unit 934
4642 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Orlando - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located within the gated condo community. Home features an open kitchen, dining room, and living room floor plan.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202
5587 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 Available 07/20/20 2/2 Condo Available 7/20/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106
5533 Chrishire Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 Available 06/19/20 1/1 Condo Available On 6/19/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $985.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
4338 Pershing Pointe Pl #6
4338 Pershing Pointe Place, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
ORLANDO: Convenient to Airport, Ground Floor - AVAILABLE NOW!! Come see this fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo conveniently located to airport and major roads.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Conway, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Conway renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Conway 1 BedroomsConway 2 BedroomsConway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsConway 3 Bedrooms
Conway Apartments with BalconyConway Apartments with GarageConway Apartments with GymConway Apartments with Parking
Conway Apartments with Washer-DryerConway Dog Friendly ApartmentsConway Furnished ApartmentsConway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College