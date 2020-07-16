Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:50 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Callaway, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Callaway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Laird Point
1205 Topsail Ct
1205 Topsail Court, Callaway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2646 sqft
Immaculate executive home in Laird Point! - Immaculate executive home in Laird Point! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus large office or bonus room downstairs. Screened in porch.
Results within 1 mile of Callaway

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3928 E 9th St
3928 East 9th Street, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1890 sqft
Nice Rent To Own - Lease Option - Seller Financing - Property Id: 218369 NICELY REMODELED LARGE LARGE 2512 SF under AC HOME DESIRABLE Location in Panama City Florida. Rent To Own - ANY CREDIT IS OK... WITH DOWN PAYMENT REQUIRED...

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5113 East 11th Street - 1
5113 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1077 sqft
Beautifully remodeled townhouse close to TAFB. This 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bathroom home features tile and luxury vinyl flooring throughout, marble counter tops, over sized 1 car garage, private fence backyard and many other upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Callaway
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bylsma Manor Estates
4209 Florence Tolsma Way
4209 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1609 sqft
Bylsma Manor 4209 Florence Tolsma Way - 3/2 in Bylsma Manor, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, crown molding, custom paint, electric fireplace, trayed ceilings, tile & hardwood flooring. Jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1201 Baldwin Rowe Circle
1201 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1702 sqft
1201 Baldwin Rowe Circle Available now!!!! - This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome is located in the Baldwin Rowe community. It features wood floors in the living room and tile in the kitchen and dining area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawks Landing
3003 Harrier St
3003 Harrier Street, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2718 sqft
3003 Harrier St Available 08/10/20 3003 Harrier St - BEAUTIFUL four-bedroom home in the desirable community of Hawks Landing! This split-bedroom home features a large, open floor plan that is accented with attractive columns, boasts beautiful

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland City
3426 Douglas Rd. - J
3426 Douglas Road, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-JULY! Spacious 900 +/- SF 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment available for rent. Freshly painted and new luxury vinyl plank seasoned wood floors just installed. Washer and dryer hook-ups are in the unit.

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
4007 Oak Forest
4007 Oak Forest Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
- Beautiful 3/2 home in the Riverside Subdivision. Close to schools, shopping. Open floor plan with all wood floors. Community pool available. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandy Creek Air Park
13213 Airway Street
13213 Airway Street, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1899 sqft
This exceptional 2016 home is located at one of the most desirable FLY-IN communities in the south. Sandy Creek Airpark is located near Panama City Florida and is close to one of the Worlds Most Beautiful Beaches.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1001 Baldwin Rowe Circle 1001
1001 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
1001 Baldwin Rowe Cir - Baldwin Rowe townhome in a beautifully landscaped gated community. Two story with the master on the main living level. Views to the lake. It has two separate heat pumps, one upstairs and one downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Callaway

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
1412 Thurso Road
1412 Tharso Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2558 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* Lynn Haven Mowat Highlands-Two story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath custom home. Kitchen with ceramic counter tops, island, breakfast bar and adjacent dining area.

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Fedora DR.
30 Fedora Drive, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2942 sqft
- Welcome home to relax in beautiful Fanning Bayou ! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath is located in a master planned community spanning over 700 acres, Fanning Bayou is a natural and secluded setting surrounded by conservational habitat, yet within

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Redfish Way
111 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1915 sqft
Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay Haven Charter Academy and the

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Callaway, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Callaway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

