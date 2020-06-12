/
2 bedroom apartments
64 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brent, FL
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
6103 E SHORE DR
6103 East Shore Drive, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious townhouse with New Orleans Style Courtyard in Central Pensacola off Michigan Ave. Located about 15 minutes to Cordova Mall area, PSC & PCC, Hospitals, fairgrounds, and NAS Pensacola.
Results within 1 mile of Brent
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
103 New York Dr
103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units. Application fee is $50.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7603 Charity Drive, #3
7603 Charity Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
795 sqft
- 2/1 mobile home with central heat and HVAC. Nice open space in living room and kitchen. The property comes with washer/dryer hook ups. Water, sewer and garbage is included in the rent! Located right off of Pace Blvd and Hwy 29.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3016 Brigantine Drive
3016 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
888 sqft
3016 Brigantine Drive Available 06/15/20 - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to shopping, restaurants, NAS, and 20 minutes to Pensacola Beach! NO CARPET! Ceramic tile floors and wood laminate in the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
West Highlands
1 Unit Available
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Pensacola
1 Unit Available
3103 N 6TH AVE
3103 North 6th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is total electric. New roof was put on about 4 years ago!! It has window heating and air. Close to shopping, downtown and restaurants. 1 small pet accepted with owner approval and pet fees and deposits.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Villas at Silverton
1 Unit Available
7985 STONEBROOK DR
7985 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Location, location, location! Like new two bedrooms, two bath condo in Silverton subdivision off of Olive Rd. Near I-10, hospitals, shopping, restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3517 N 9TH AVE
3517 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
848 sqft
Great location right off of 9th Ave, close to Downtown Pensacola and Cordova Mall. The property sits on a large lot and includes an outside shed. Property is getting fresh paint, new tile floors throughout, new appliances, and updated fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5209 CHARBAR DR
5209 Charbar Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located off Mobile Hwy in West Pensacola near Michigan Avenue intersection! Beautiful kitchen with fridge stove and pantry. This apartment has plenty of storage space. Master Bedroom features a walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
Newly updated upstairs unit, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Sunrunner Place Condominiums in Northeast Pensacola with community pool! Conveniently located near colleges, restaurants, hospitals, mall and more! Available for immediate move-in.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5205 CHARBAR DR
5205 Charbar Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Nice apartment located off Mobile Hwy between Massachusetts and Michigan Ave. This 2 bed 1 bath property features a large living area that opens to dining space. The spacious galley kitchen offers plenty of room for cooking and storage plus a pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Broadview Farms
1 Unit Available
1375 PINNACLE DR
1375 Pinnacle Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Convenient to schools and shopping! Freshly painted interior. New carpet. Living room with skylight. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry. No pets. No smokers.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3008 BRIGANTINE DR
3008 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
Cute and Cozy Cottage style home located in Newport Place subdivision. This home features a large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling.
Results within 5 miles of Brent
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Foxborough
1 Unit Available
1327 FOXBOROUGH DR
1327 Foxborough Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 baths. 2 story. Fresh, clean, nicely painted. New carpet & new Frig & new dishwasher. Close to everything in the 9 Mile road area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5820 Sanders Street Unit C
5820 Sanders Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
5820 Sanders Street Unit C Available 06/15/20 Stylish 2 bed 1 bath duplex - Recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for rent. Close to the interstate, restaurants and shopping. The property is centrally located off of Creighton Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
702 Lynch Street
702 Lynch St, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
This 2 bdrm, 1 bath unit is located on a shaded lot in a quiet neighborhood. The unit features an open kitchen and living area. Washer /dryer hookups, small back patio and vinyl flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
912 RENTZ AVE
912 Rentz Ave, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1350 sqft
Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Southwest Pensacola... only minutes from Pensacola NAS and downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
723 N 65TH AVE
723 North 65th Avenue, Myrtle Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1440 sqft
Beautiful historical home with the perfect modern touches on over an acre!! Kitchen has been tastefully upgraded with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, quartz counter-tops and gorgeous tiled back-splash.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Myrtle Grove West
1 Unit Available
7116 PEARSON RD
7116 Pearson Rd, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$765
962 sqft
2/2 Second Floor Apartment~ Off Fairfield, Close to Mobile Hwy. Over 900 sq.ft. of living space with open floor plan. Water, sewer, trash, and lawn care are included in the rent.
