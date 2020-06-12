/
2 bedroom apartments
145 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
** PRICE JUST REDUCED ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - This 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
463 Bentwood Lane - A
463 Bentwood Ln, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
2BR/1.5BA Downstairs Apartment. Living/Dining Room Combination; Fully-Equipped Kitchen includes Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer-Dryer Connections; Water, sewer & garbage included. No Smoking, No Pets & no more than 4 occupants.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
473 Crabapple Ct. - B
473 Crabapple Ct, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Kitchen includes Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer-Dryer Connections; garbage included. No Smoking, No Pets & no more than 4 occupants. 2 bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1067 sqft
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
$
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8366 Pineverde Lane
8366 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$930
980 sqft
2 Bedroom in Whispering Pines- Self viewing! - https://rently.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8455 Windypine Lane
8455 Windypane Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1020 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
1 of 19
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8287 Pineverde Lane
8287 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1020 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1297264 Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Ortega Hills
209 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Ortega Farms
8 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 137
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Duclay
17 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1196 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Oak Hill
6 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Cedar Hills
Contact for Availability
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$958
975 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
4919 Avent Drive
4919 Avent Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
4919 Avent Drive Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near NAS! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020** Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom close to Jacksonville's NAS (Naval Air Station).
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville Heights
1 Unit Available
5050 Playpen Dr 6 Jacksonville
5050 Playpen Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1118 sqft
5050 Playpen Dr 6 Jacksonville Available 06/19/20 Beautiful 2nd floor 2B/2B condo for rent at Timber Run - Move in Ready, ground floor 2B/2B with Tiled living and Dining Area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Duclay Forest
1 Unit Available
6915 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6915 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
940 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo features carpet and laminate flooring, open patio, washer and dryer, stainless appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Duclay Forest
1 Unit Available
6880 SKAFF AVE
6880 Skaff Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
940 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances located in Woods of Ortega! Water and sewer is included while provided by the HOA! This unit is on the 2nd floor and allows for quick and easy access to I295,
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Jacksonville Heights
1 Unit Available
7637 MELVIN RD
7637 Melvin Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Timothy's Landing. This unit features 1,204 sq. ft. of living space and a 1 car attached garage. Living room/dining room combination. This unit has washer/dryer connections.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2658 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2658 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
792 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Townhouse - updated in 2019. Washer and dryer are left as a courtesy. Close to schools, shopping and military bases. More pictures to come!
