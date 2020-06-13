51 Apartments for rent in Auburndale, FL with balcony
Auburndale, Florida: The best of both worlds. Only forty miles to Tampa Bay and only sixty miles to Orlando and the land of enchantment.
Located in Polk County, Florida, Auburndale is a city in Florida, and home to more than 14,000 people. The city is very close to the center of Florida and has a sleepy hometown quality which belies the pace of growth in this established community. One of the things that stand out about Auburndale is the sense of community that pervades the city, an element that is increasingly hard to find in today's fast-paced, modern world. It is a rather small city -- the 166th largest community in Florida -- and was incorporated in 1920. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Auburndale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.