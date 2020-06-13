51 Apartments for rent in Auburndale, FL with balcony

Auburndale, Florida: The best of both worlds. Only forty miles to Tampa Bay and only sixty miles to Orlando and the land of enchantment.

Located in Polk County, Florida, Auburndale is a city in Florida, and home to more than 14,000 people. The city is very close to the center of Florida and has a sleepy hometown quality which belies the pace of growth in this established community. One of the things that stand out about Auburndale is the sense of community that pervades the city, an element that is increasingly hard to find in today's fast-paced, modern world. It is a rather small city -- the 166th largest community in Florida -- and was incorporated in 1920. See more