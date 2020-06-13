Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Auburndale, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
589 WILLET CIRCLE
589 Willet Circle, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1828 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home located in the established community of Oak Crossing South. This lovely home has a nice sized yard with a grand oak tree in the front yard. The expansive backyard is fenced with 3 sides offering great privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Auburndale

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Lake Juliana Reserve
1 Unit Available
4808 JULIANA RESERVE DRIVE
4808 Juliana Reserve Street, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2954 sqft
Custom lakefront home in Auburndale's Lake Juliana Reserve! Enjoy beautiful views of Lake Juliana from many rooms as well as your own private dock. A grand two-story foyer greets you with open views through the living space.
Results within 5 miles of Auburndale
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$783
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
10 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Quentin Ave. NW
231 Quentin Avenue Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
231 Quentin NW, Winterhaven - Single Family Home, New ROOF, Paint, kitchen, bath, deck and window AC units. (RLNE5844228)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
703 Fairway Ave (Unit 7)
703 Fairway Ave, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
Florida Spanish Style Home - Beautiful open Spanish style front porch. This home features 3 Bedrooms & two full baths. Updated paint inside & out. Large living room with hardwood floors and a decorative wood burning fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1823 NICARAGUA WAY
1823 Nicaragua Way, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
The house has wheelchair access freshly remodeled with ramps at all entryways and screen porch if needed. 55 and over with clubhouse and heated pool Tenant pays HOA fees of $155.00 which covers water, sewer, trash, club house.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE
903 Lucerne Loop Rd NE, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1598 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home! Built in 2019, this beautiful home features a split floor plan, tile floors throughout, and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
601 Ridge Terrace
601 Ridge Terrace, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom in Winter Haven - This newly renovated 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community
Results within 10 miles of Auburndale
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
5 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
8 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
19 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Lakeland
13 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakbridge
12 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
49 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
4 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.
City Guide for Auburndale, FL

Auburndale, Florida: The best of both worlds. Only forty miles to Tampa Bay and only sixty miles to Orlando and the land of enchantment.

Located in Polk County, Florida, Auburndale is a city in Florida, and home to more than 14,000 people. The city is very close to the center of Florida and has a sleepy hometown quality which belies the pace of growth in this established community. One of the things that stand out about Auburndale is the sense of community that pervades the city, an element that is increasingly hard to find in today's fast-paced, modern world. It is a rather small city -- the 166th largest community in Florida -- and was incorporated in 1920. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Auburndale, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Auburndale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

