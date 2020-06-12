51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wethersfield, CT

/
22 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1590 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
165 Jordan Lane
165 Jordan Lane, Wethersfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2904 sqft
Beautiful, first floor, three bedroom, one bath apartment in a completely renovated, rarely available, multi family home in Wethersfield. Kitchen with granite counters, plenty of off street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Wethersfield
1 Unit Available
71 Carriage Hill Drive
71 Carriage Hill Drive, Newington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
Welcome to this bright and spacious home on a quiet street of Newington! Landlord is renting out main floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Stunning hardwood throughout with modern kitchen and additional sunroom to enjoy all the seasons.
Results within 5 miles of Wethersfield
Sheldon Charter Oak
6 Units Available
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1841 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
11 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Asylum Hill
7 Units Available
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.
North End
1 Unit Available
272 cleaveland ave
272 Cleveland Avenue, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifull 4 bedr Two FUL BATH TOWNHOUSE apt!! - Property Id: 64681 4 Bedroom 2 FULL BATHS TOWNHOUSE apartment !!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!! If you are looking for a spacious airy apt, this may be a good
1 Unit Available
80 Toll Gate Rd
80 Toll Gate Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1614 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing school district, bright & sunny house in a quiet area yet close to major highways & shopping. New house AC, newly renovated bathrooms, large deck and a beautiful private back yard.
Upper Albany
1 Unit Available
41 Adams Street
41 Adams Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Barry Square
1 Unit Available
535 Maple Ave
535 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.
North End
1 Unit Available
235 Martin Street
235 Martin Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom apartment located near laundromat and local shopping center , cold flat clean environment . More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hartford-ct?lid=12810750 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5343138)
Behind the Rocks
1 Unit Available
119 Arnold St
119 Arnold Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Frog Hollow
1 Unit Available
16 Lincoln St 1
16 Lincoln St, Hartford, CT
Newly Renovated Single Family House - 4 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms , cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided , washer and dryer hook up , 24 hour emergency maintenance Enjoy a 3D tour from the convenience of your home , link below 3D VIRTUAL TOUR:
Blue Hills
1 Unit Available
132 Andover St
132 Andover Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes:4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, Cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer and dryer hook-up only, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance. Don't forget to call today to schedule a self-tour.
1 Unit Available
44 Elizabeth Street
44 Elizabeth Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Charming, comfortable and cozy home on quiet side street provides a wonderful setting for your new rental space. Private yard with patio, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
15 Red Fox Lane
15 Red Fox Lane, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1873 sqft
Attractive Newer SkyView Neighborhood Community. Maintenance FREE Standalone Colonial PUD Home -Open floor plan, high living room ceiling 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 full baths. Attached to kitchen is a combination breakfast area as well as the family room.
North End
1 Unit Available
2730 Main Street
2730 Main Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3514 sqft
This apartment will not last!!! BE THE FIRST TO APPLY!!UPDATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT.. NEW APPLIANCES..SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOM...FRONT AND BACK PORCH..
1 Unit Available
168 Maple Street
168 Maple Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5248 sqft
Multi Family with 2nd floor rental, convenient location 3 large bedrooms, living room, dining room, pantry, kitchen, washer/dryer hook-ups won't last long a must see.
1 Unit Available
979 Farmington Avenue
979 Farmington Avenue, Kensington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1280 sqft
Newer 3 Bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in mixed use brick building in the heart of Kensington. Featuring Central Air, gas heat, open floor plan. Tenant to pay for credit check, 1 month security deposit. Walk to train station & local restaurants.
1 Unit Available
523 Stanley Street
523 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT
Freshly painted. It must see.
1 Unit Available
521 Stanley Street
521 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT
Freshly painted. Just waiting for the right tenant.
Frog Hollow
1 Unit Available
10 Mortson Street
10 Mortson Street, Hartford, CT
WOW! BEAUTIFUL 3 FLOOR UNIT FOUR (4) BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED IN HARTFORD. THIS UNIT IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION OFFERS REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND NEW WINDOWS..LAUNDRY HOOKUP IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM NEXT TO KITCHEN.
1 Unit Available
152 Tremont Street - 3N
152 Tremont St, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 152 Tremont Street - 3N in New Britain. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Wethersfield
13 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
