2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:29 PM
60 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Trumbull, CT
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1255 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Results within 1 mile of Trumbull
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1381 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2994 Madison Avenue
2994 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
875 sqft
BRIGHT & TASTEFULLY updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in desirable North End complex 1.5 mile from Sacred Heart University.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
182 Dupont Place
182 DuPont Pl, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Completely renovated, gorgeous townhouse style apartment. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, Carrera quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. New modern tiled bath. New paint and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
132 Virginia Avenue
132 Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
This townhouse style rental is waiting for you. Featuring two bedroom, living room dinning area, remodel kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors, finish basement.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
151 Louisiana Avenue
151 Louisiana Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Renovated unit with finished basement, newer kitchen cabinets,quartz countertops,stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in the basement, basement has new floors. Updated bathroom upstairs, all new windows.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
260 Edgemoor Road
260 Edgemoor Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1510 sqft
Just remodeled, nice North End Townhouse 2 bdrms 1 1/2 bath Partially finished basement, Resevred parking. In ground pool to enjoy summer days. This is a place to be. Call now it won't last. No pets and No smoking.
1 of 17
Last updated December 19 at 08:22pm
1 Unit Available
50 Greenhouse Road
50 Greenhouse Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1297 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH END CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO THE DECK. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
Results within 5 miles of Trumbull
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Cartright Street
25 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1067 sqft
Large 2 br condo with hardwood floors, large balcony, indoor parking , 24 hour doorman, close to Fairfield line, heat and hot water included More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
167 Wilson Street
167 Wilson Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
950 sqft
1st fl. 2 bdrms apt. Nice ample Freshly painted. New remodeled kitchen with granite counter top. Stainless steel appliances, Street parking Garage for rent if storage needed.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
8-10 High Ridge Drive
8 High Ridge Dr, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Beautifully updated 2-bedroom townhouse style rental. Six foot hedges around the perimeter of the property for privacy and charm. Features driveway, outdoor patio and storage shed, washer/dryer, and eat in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
494 Naugatuck Avenue
494 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Centrally located this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse features kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops, and sliders to balcony. Totally remodeled! Living room and half bath on first floor. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
257 Kneen Street
257 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Pristine 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse. Completely remodeled top to bottom: All new paint, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is brand new; new appliances, granite and backsplash.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress
585 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
950 sqft
Mid-Rise Building with Elevator Located just minutes from the finest restaurants, bistros and nightlife. Gorgeous Vinyl hardwood floors, granite counters, oak cabinets, appliances. Within a short distance of New England's finest beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
347 Green Rock
347 Green Rock, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2814 sqft
Magnificently maintained and updated unit on corner of Navajo Loop and Green Rock in sought-after Aspetuck Village. Lovely 2BD, 2.5BA townhouse with newly-installed laminate floors thru-out most of the Townhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
204 Wakelee Avenue
204 Wakelee Avenue, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Lovely main level of a two family home that has been recently remodeled. Spacious back yard, off street parking with plenty of room for vehicles from both apartments. Storage in basement and laundry off kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
350 Bunnell Street
350 Bunnell Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95. Brand new kitchen features new cabinets with granite counter top, tiled back splash, tiled on the floor all new appliances. All new thermal windows.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
282 Scofield Avenue
282 Scofield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3014 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed/ 1 bath first-floor unit. This unit has been renovated. The updated kitchen offers a gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher, and breakfast bar. Washer and dryer included. The kitchen opens to the family room, for an open concept.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
12 Bridgeport Avenue
12 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
941 sqft
Mint move-in ready River front 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 941 square foot plus first for apartment with Pretty enclosed porch. Everything's been updated.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
89 Ameridge Drive
89 Ameridge Drive, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1180 sqft
Lovely second floor unit. All large rooms. Beautiful flooring. Master bedroom with .5 bath and walk in closet. Rent includes heat and hot water. Great north end location on quiet street.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
75 Newfield Avenue
75 Newfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Nice 3rd fl. freshly painted. with ocean view. Walk distance to Water., Close to Rt 95. Surveillance cameras. Clean. Owner lives in property. Well take care property. No pets and no smoking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
12 Miranda Lane
12 Miranda Lane, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Great townhouse located near train, shopping major highways and restaurants with forest view. Home offers garage, finished lower level, deck, dining room, and carpet in bedrooms, hardwood floors,central air and gas heat. Awesome Complex.
