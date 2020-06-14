Apartment List
/
CT
/
rockville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Rockville, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rockville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 20 at 02:41pm
4 Units Available
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
94 Glenstone Drive
94 Glenstone Drive, Tolland County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1224 sqft
Come and enjoy this completely remodeled seven-room/ four bedroom 2 full bath cape with an attached one-car oversized garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1118 sqft
The Tremont Floorplan- 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor apartment. 1118 finished sqft. all on one floor. Master bedroom suite with full bathroom and walk in shower.
Results within 5 miles of Rockville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$1,415
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
Results within 10 miles of Rockville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Robertson
26 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
19 Summerwood Ridge
19 Summerwood Ridge, Tolland County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3104 sqft
19 Summerwood Ridge Available 07/01/20 Colonial in Tolland - Very well maintained Colonial offers over 3000sqft of living space with applianced kitchen,living room, dining room, 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Scitico
1 Unit Available
120 Willard Dr
120 Willard Drive, Hazardville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
*****Rent to own***** our airy and bright, brick and vinyl colonial! Modern colors/decor throughout add to the finished look of this home. Newer appliances, updated kitchen & bath flooring all add to the move in ready condition.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
61 Osprey Circle
61 Osprey Circle, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
The Lakewood Community Cape - Welcome to the desirable and sought after Lakewood Community. This planned unit development has similar aged homes and styles that creates a wonderful New England neighborhood setting.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
84 Candlewood
84 Candlewood Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
84 Candlewood Available 06/19/20 Candlewood Penthouse - Welcome to 84 Candlewood, South Windsor. This condo has been renovated from top to bottom with quality finishes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
45 Crystal Lane
45 Crystal Lane, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
One Bedroom units are hard to find. Excellent location minutes from U Conn campus! Great Floor plan starts with the Living room with a fireplace and Hardwood floor. The Fully applianced Eat in Kitchen has a large Pantry and vinyl flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Center
1 Unit Available
69 Essex Street
69 Essex Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape - Updated 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home. Kitchen fully applianced with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Deck off of the kitchen that overlooks the backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Keeney
1 Unit Available
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Scitico
1 Unit Available
64 Cornell Drive
64 Cornell Drive, Hazardville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
996 sqft
Well maintained single family home for rent in an established neighborhood. Spacious living room with working fireplace, 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, eat in kitchen, private backyard with deck and fenced in yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rockville, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rockville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 BedroomsRockville Apartments with Garage
Rockville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rockville Dog Friendly ApartmentsRockville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MANorth Amherst, MAMystic, CTCollinsville, CTLongmeadow, MA
Pawcatuck, CTWallingford Center, CTHazardville, CTWebster, MAEssex Village, CTTorrington, CTGuilford Center, CTMadison Center, CTWinsted, CTBranford Center, CTBristol, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven