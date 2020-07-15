/
accessible apartments
19 Accessible Apartments for rent in East Hartford, CT
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 12:25 PM
2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Gillet
40 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
$690
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Gillet in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 12:07 PM
2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Woodland
38 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Woodland in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of East Hartford
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 02:56 PM
23 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:20 PM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,074
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 6 at 03:34 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Results within 5 miles of East Hartford
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
21 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,257
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,612
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
29 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
28 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
12 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,145
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 PM
13 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
$950
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
7 Units Available
West Side
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
15 Units Available
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,347
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1129 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.
Results within 10 miles of East Hartford
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
$
15 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,426
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1355 sqft
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
$
25 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,649
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 12:12 PM
$
11 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$925
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
751 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
8 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
$
10 Units Available
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and
