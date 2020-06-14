122 Apartments for rent in Branford Center, CT with hardwood floors

Apartment List
674 Main Street
1 Unit Available
674 Main Street
674 Main Street, Branford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available July 1st ~ Beautiful 2 bedroom second floor apartment within walking distance to the Green, and Train. Kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plenty of counter space, breakfast bar and dining area.

67 South Main Street
1 Unit Available
67 South Main Street
67 South Main Street, Branford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
661 sqft
Center of town location on the historic green! Remodeled 2 bedroom ranch on first-floor unit with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Branford Center
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista A
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista C/D
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.

Annex
179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R
Annex
1 Unit Available
179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R
179 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of the building available now! This apartment is freshly painted and features hardwood floors throughout the unit, big porch right off the living room, and the kitchen

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue Unit 513
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2-Bed Apt - Available Now! - This is a gorgeous 2-Bed/1-bath apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Ave with a deck! Close to major highways, bus stop and shopping stores. Features: - Approx.

Annex
210 Burwell St Apt 2
Annex
1 Unit Available
210 Burwell St Apt 2
210 Burwell Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This freshly painted apartment features hardwood floors throughout the unit, a big porch right off the living room, and a kitchen featuring brand new appliances including stove, fridge and cabinets

264 Opening Hill Rd
1 Unit Available
264 Opening Hill Rd
264 Opening Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1330 sqft
264 Opening Hill Road - Property Id: 297611 Beautiful townhouse-style condominium available for rent. Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.

Annex
320 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 5F
Annex
1 Unit Available
320 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 5F
320 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Lovely 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located in a charming complex available now! This apartment includes beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with ceramic tiles, and off-street parking. Section 8 vouchers welcome for 2 or 1 bed.

86-4 Cosey Beach Ave 4
1 Unit Available
86-4 Cosey Beach Ave 4
86 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 East Haven Beach Condo for rent - Property Id: 284417 Victoria Beach townhouse with a partial water view. Private entrance. Hardwood floors. Central heating/AC. Balcony/patio.

6 Lynwood Pl. - 9
1 Unit Available
6 Lynwood Pl. - 9
6 Lynwood Place, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,420
578 sqft
Available 7/1 or 8/1 Lease runs 8/1/2020 to 7/31/2021 Current tenant is looking to sublease for the month of July * YALE GRADUATE-POST DOC STUDENT BUILDING* * CLEAN-QUIET-SECURE* * DOWNTOWN* - Great 1 bedroom apartment - Heat and hot water

8 Lynwood Pl. - 8
1 Unit Available
8 Lynwood Pl. - 8
8 Lynwood Place, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,420
528 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 * YALE GRADUATE STUDENT BUILDING* * CLEAN-QUIET-SECURE* * DOWNTOWN* - Great 1 bedroom apartment - Heat and hot water included - Updated kitchen, granite tops - Plenty of closet space - Hardwood floors - Full Bathroom -

31 Brainerd Road
1 Unit Available
31 Brainerd Road
31 Brainard Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Unit, Everything is new, Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, Hardwood Floors throughout, Beautiful tiled Bathroom, Gas Heat, Central Air, Close to shopping and Highways

50 Vista Drive
1 Unit Available
50 Vista Drive
50 Vista Drive, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! One bedroom ranch unit on second floor of house . This unit is very clean and offers wood floors. Outdoor patio area which allows for grilling! 2 parking spaces provided, No pets or smoking, No laundry on site.

Quinnipiac Meadows
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
great 1st floor, 1 level unit, featuring hardwood floors, large master bedroom, washer/dryer hookup and off street parking

8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street
1 Unit Available
8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street
8 C, New Haven County, CT
Studio
$1,105
350 sqft
Beautiful Studio Apartment in garden apartments in Black Rock. New hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, oak cabinets, stainless steel dishwasher and built-in microwave!! Parking and huge storage unit is included! Laundry on premises.

Fair Haven Heights
483 Quinnipiac Avenue
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
483 Quinnipiac Avenue
483 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1052 sqft
Super spacious first floor 2 bedroom. Desirable Fair Haven Heights neighborhood. Newly redone with granite counters, formal dining room, large living room with river views, and 2 spacious bedrooms.

Annex
110 Fulton St
Annex
1 Unit Available
110 Fulton St
110 Fulton St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 2BR 1.5x Bath condo in beautiful Fair Haven Heights! *Clean & Bright *New Hardwood Floors *Redone Kitchen *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Laundry Room on Premises *Parking *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.
Results within 10 miles of Branford Center
Canal Crossing
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Chestnut Hill North
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,035
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Chestnut Hill East
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Rosewood
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Dogwood Hills
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Branford Center, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Branford Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

