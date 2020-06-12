/
2 bedroom apartments
82 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Branford Center, CT
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
674 Main Street
674 Main Street, Branford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available July 1st ~ Beautiful 2 bedroom second floor apartment within walking distance to the Green, and Train. Kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plenty of counter space, breakfast bar and dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
67 South Main Street
67 South Main Street, Branford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
661 sqft
Center of town location on the historic green! Remodeled 2 bedroom ranch on first-floor unit with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Branford Center
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
15 River Road
15 River Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
894 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL available 9/1/20 thru 5/31/21 - Direct Waterfront in Pawson Park! Charming 2BR home, fully furnished, HW floors, fireplace, heated sunroom makes a perfect in home office too! Beautiful views, beach access, $1,975/month plus
Results within 5 miles of Branford Center
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
264 Opening Hill Rd
264 Opening Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1330 sqft
264 Opening Hill Road - Property Id: 297611 Beautiful townhouse-style condominium available for rent. Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Annex
1 Unit Available
320 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 5F
320 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Lovely 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located in a charming complex available now! This apartment includes beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with ceramic tiles, and off-street parking. Section 8 vouchers welcome for 2 or 1 bed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Branford Rd 520
229 Branford Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 520 Available 08/15/20 North Farms East Condo Townhouse - Property Id: 132708 Pristine, 2 bedroom unit is bright and ready to move in. Living room and Kitchen have sparkling laminate wood-look floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
86-4 Cosey Beach Ave 4
86 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 East Haven Beach Condo for rent - Property Id: 284417 Victoria Beach townhouse with a partial water view. Private entrance. Hardwood floors. Central heating/AC. Balcony/patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3
131 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Contact: Levi M. 646 923 1524 Newly Renovated Luxury 2 Bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Annex
1 Unit Available
179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R
179 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of the building available now! This apartment is freshly painted and features hardwood floors throughout the unit, big porch right off the living room, and the kitchen
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue Unit 513
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2-Bed Apt - Available Now! - This is a gorgeous 2-Bed/1-bath apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Ave with a deck! Close to major highways, bus stop and shopping stores. Features: - Approx.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Annex
1 Unit Available
210 Burwell St Apt 2
210 Burwell Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This freshly painted apartment features hardwood floors throughout the unit, a big porch right off the living room, and a kitchen featuring brand new appliances including stove, fridge and cabinets
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
great 1st floor, 1 level unit, featuring hardwood floors, large master bedroom, washer/dryer hookup and off street parking
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
483 Quinnipiac Avenue
483 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1052 sqft
Super spacious first floor 2 bedroom. Desirable Fair Haven Heights neighborhood. Newly redone with granite counters, formal dining room, large living room with river views, and 2 spacious bedrooms.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Annex
1 Unit Available
110 Fulton St
110 Fulton St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 2BR 1.5x Bath condo in beautiful Fair Haven Heights! *Clean & Bright *New Hardwood Floors *Redone Kitchen *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Laundry Room on Premises *Parking *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.
Results within 10 miles of Branford Center
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
5 Units Available
Hamden Centre Apartments
169 School St, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
808 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with pool, 24-hour gym, picnic area, Internet cafe and laundry facilities. Units have private balconies, carpeting or hardwood floors, large closets and intercoms. Just minutes to Town Center Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Prospect Hill
17 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1097 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1165 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
947 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
