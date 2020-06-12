/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wellington, CO
4202 White Deer Lane
4202 White Deer Lane, Wellington, CO
4202 White Deer Lane Available 07/15/20 Spacious 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch with rec room and wet bar - 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch, fully finished basement with wet bar, large backyard, and 3 car garage! Open plan has vaulted ceilings, wood floors,
3445 Polk Circle West
3445 Polk Circle West, Wellington, CO
3445 Polk Circle West Available 08/05/20 Beautiful home in Wellington! - This lovely home in Wellington, CO is located in a quaint neighborhood and offers a large, fenced backyard and a white picket privacy fence in the front.
7463 Final Turn Dr.
7463 Final Turn Dr, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
3032 sqft
7463 Final Turn Dr.
3124 Alybar Drive
3124 Alybar Drive, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1618 sqft
Available July 16th Dog Negotiable - Sorry no cats This is a new 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome located in Wellington. Some of the features include an attached garage, unfinished basement, central a/c, patio.
6925 Raleigh Street
6925 Raleigh Street, Wellington, CO
Available July 1st Dog negotiable. Sorry No Cats This is a very nice 5 bed 3 bath home. Some of the features include a finished basement, 3 car garage, fenced yard, patio, central a/c.
9089 Spirit Street
9089 Spirit Street, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1870 sqft
Available June 3rd Dog negotiable. Sorry No Cats This is a great home on a large corner lot. Some of the features include a gas fireplace, large fenced yard, office space, jetted tub, 3 car garage, loft space, just to name a few.
7363 Ocean Ridge Street
7363 Ocean Ridge Street, Wellington, CO
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Wellington! This spacious home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Fall in love with this light and bright four level home.
7578 Little Fox Lane
7578 Little Fox Lane, Wellington, CO
SPECIAL: If lease is signed by 6/15/20, you'll get $200 off your security deposit and $100 off first month's rent. Newer 2 story home located in Wellington Downs, east of I-25. Convenient to Fort Collins, as well as Cheyenne.
3805 Jackson Court
3805 Jackson Court, Wellington, CO
Available Immediately Beautiful 5 bed 2 bath located on a cul-de-sac. Large Kitchen Fully Finished Basement with a Full Bath, 3 bedrooms and a Family room/Rec room. Fully fenced back yard. Laundry hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Wellington
Maple Hill
2475 Ashland Lane
2475 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
2475 Ashland Lane Available 07/09/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in North Fort Collins - Simply beautiful! Classic 2 Story Home in North Fort Collins minutes from 1-25, schools with quality features including wood flooring , new carpet, nice private
Maple Hill
2408 Summerpark Lane
2408 Summerpark Lane, Fort Collins, CO
2408 Summerpark Lane Available 09/07/20 ***MUST SEE! 4 Bed/3 Bath in Maple Hill***** - This newer 4 bedroom 3 bath home in north Fort Collins is a MUST SEE! Spacious open floor plan includes new carpet throughout.
Maple Hill
2250 Woodbury Lane
2250 Woodbury Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
2221 sqft
2250 Woodbury Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-bedroom home in Northeast Fort Collins! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.
Maple Hill
2456 Ashland Lane
2456 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1872 sqft
2456 Ashland Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Home with Amenities Galore! - Available July 2nd! Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.
Waterglen
4033 Celtic Lane
4033 Celtic Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1480 sqft
Available July 1st. Convenient access to I-25 and downtown Fort Collins. This great 3-bedroom home is situated on a large corner lot with a common area green belt to the rear and side of the property. Great yard for a bbq and entertaining.
Maple Hill
2402 Thoreau Drive
2402 Thoreau Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2418 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrm, 3 bathroom, tandem 3 car garage - Property Id: 234136 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home With 3 Car Tandem Garage. Built 2013, Approx.1888 Finished Square Footage & Including The Unfinished Basement Approx.
Results within 10 miles of Wellington
Prospect-Shields
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
935 sqft
Heritage Park Apartments & Townhomes offers residents the choice between one bedroom apartments and two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in Fort Collins, CO.
Downtown Fort Collins
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1467 sqft
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
Southmoor Village
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Lake Street Homes
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.
University North
Max Flats
505 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1205 sqft
Our dynamic studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments include the amenities that are important to you, like energy efficient windows and appliances, available private balconies, and on-site bike storage.
Rigden Farm
3014 Chase Drive
3014 Chase Drive, Fort Collins, CO
This spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts many upgrades! It has a bright, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large eating area, and dark counters. The main floor has upgraded laminate flooring.
Sheely
605 Balsam Ln
605 Balsam Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
960 sqft
Available 08/15/20 605Balsam - Property Id: 299320 3 beds, 1 bath and 1 car garage. Bike or walk to CSU; close to Max bus line, College Ave., and Old Town. Solid wood floors. Covered flagstone patio. Fenced back yard.
Old Town
400 Lilac Ln
400 Lilac Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
928 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Close to Downtown Fort Collins - Property Id: 298725 Charming gem of a home in the heart of Old Town on Lilac Lane. Super close to CSU and all that is Downtown Fort Collins.