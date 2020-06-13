Apartment List
164 Apartments for rent in Sheridan, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
31 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,308
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.
Results within 1 mile of Sheridan
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
$
Centennial
59 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harvey Park South
7 Units Available
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,183
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Harvey Park South
16 Units Available
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1009 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with easy access to Bear Creek Trail and Southwest Plaza. Community has a designated dog park that comes with training toys and a state of the art dog washing station.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centennial
12 Units Available
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
440 sqft
3006 S Bannock St W304 Available 07/03/20 Priced to Rent! Tour Virtually Today! Fantastic Unit and Location! - Winchester & Browning Apartments | (303) 762-0228 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,372
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:13am
$
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1488 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1048 sqft
Live the life you want at LIV Apartments in Englewood. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience with contemporary living.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Fort Logan
1 Unit Available
3623 W Union Ave
3623 West Union Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1755 sqft
Open and Updated: This three bedroom, two and half bath has all the updates your looking for: new eco-friendly bamboo flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gorgeous bathrooms, and newer washer/dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
2800 West Centennial Drive
2800 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1317 sqft
This private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1,143 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Fort Logan
1 Unit Available
4605 S Lowell Blvd
4605 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
927 sqft
Spacious, 2 bedroom 1 full bath with many recent upgrades. Large area for kitchen table, rooms are good size and a spacious balcony for outdoor enjoyment. The washer and dryer are included.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Harvey Park South
1 Unit Available
3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15
3405 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1800 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Sheridan
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
$
South Alameda
25 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
University Park
43 Units Available
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1156 sqft
Stylish apartments with USB outlets and roller shades. Access to conference rooms, a coffee bar and four-season pool. By the University of Denver, University of Denver light rail station and Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Bear Valley
8 Units Available
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
975 sqft
Dual window panes and two-tone paint for comfortable homes. Fireside outdoor lounge and grill area. Bocce ball court. One mile to Bear Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
South Alameda
16 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Baker
39 Units Available
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1201 sqft
Two-tone paint and accent wall available in every home. Poolside and rooftop lounges, both with fireplaces and grill areas. Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Grant Ranch
33 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Overland
32 Units Available
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,474
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1065 sqft
Large luxury community just minutes away from downtown Denver. Spacious homes have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washer/dryer. Community has a resort-style pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
11 Units Available
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Englewood location close to Denver Tech Center, Downtown Denver and more. Quiet community with 24-hour gym, basketball court and pool. Large, bright apartments with dishwasher, pantry, and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
City Guide for Sheridan, CO

Although the TV show Legends takes place in Sheridan, Colorado, its creators didn't even know of the town's existence when they thought of the name. The science fiction Western aired from April through August in 1995, giving Sheridan a brief claim to fame.

Sheridan lies in Arapahoe County in the northeastern portion of the state. The small city tucks into 2.3 square miles on the southwestern edge of the Denver metropolitan area, with a population of roughly 5,700 residents. The town had humble beginnings in the late 1800s as a six-block town along the Santa Fe Trail. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sheridan, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sheridan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

