Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

50 Apartments for rent in Windsor, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1990 Commons Court
1990 Commons Court, Windsor, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Walk to town green. This is a single level end unit. Three bedroom two full bath. Attached home with a large detached one car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
11 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,949
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
18 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
15 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,364
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
6 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Santa Rosa
2 Units Available
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Northwest Santa Rosa
15 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1912 Peterson Lane
1912 Peterson Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1366 sqft
Charming renovated one-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! New vinyl flooring in the kitchen and hall bathroom. New carpet throughout. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room. Spacious eat in dining room and large master bedroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Russell Avenue # 206
901 Russell Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
946 sqft
901 Russell Avenue # 206 Available 07/01/20 Gated 2 bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Falcon Wood - Gated Falcon Wood Condo complex located at Russell Ave and Range Avenue in Northern Santa Rosa. Very nice updated unit with second floor entry with a deck.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8090 Park Avenue
8090 Park Avenue, Forestville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2 bedroom 2 full bath plus loft for a possible 3rd bedroom! Water paid for! - 2 bedroom 2 full bath plus loft for a possible 3rd bedroom! Water paid for! This home has an open floor plan, new floor and new interior paint throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1681 Hopper Ave
1681 Hopper Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1452 sqft
Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! - Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! Laminate flooring throughout the first level and all bedrooms. Upstairs master and half bath have heated tile floors! All stainless steel appliances in kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1812 Sonterra Court
1812 Sonterra Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1916 sqft
New Single Level Fountaingrove Home with In-Home Office plus 3 Bedrooms - Charterhill Rentals offers for rent this brand new construction, custom home in Fountaingrove.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1941 Camino Del Prado
1941 Camino Del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Come see this beautiful brand new single level home in Coffey Park. This home comes with an open concept floor plan.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2038 Stonefield Lane
2038 Stonefield Lane., Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1631 sqft
Renovated one-level condo in Fountaingrove's Stonefield community! - Renovated one-level condo in Fountaingrove's Stonefield community! Thoughtfully designed with high end finishes.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northwest Santa Rosa
1 Unit Available
2327 Aria Place
2327 Aria Place, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1395 sqft
You need to see the massive walk-in closet! - DeDe's Rentals is pleased to present this one-level home in a new northwest Santa Rosa neighborhood. High ceilings throughout, open floorplan, low maintenance rear yard with large patio.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3880 Ross Rd
3880 Ross Rd, Graton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
New Granny Unit - Sebastopol/Graton - Brand new Sebastopol/Graton area. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath energy efficient Granny is located just off Green Valley Road. Plank Flooring throughout. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, gas range and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Windsor
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
5 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Santa Rosa
7 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
51 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1006 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
$
7 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Wright Area Action Group
13 Units Available
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Windsor, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Windsor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

