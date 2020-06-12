/
3 bedroom apartments
70 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Windsor, CA
1041 McClelland Dr.
1041 Mcclelland Drive, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2126 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Downtown Windsor Available Now! - Light & bright corner unit in Windsor's Town Green. Spacious +/- 2126 sf condo with 3 bd & 2.5 ba. Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, en-suite bath with separate tub & shower.
8641 Planetree Circle
8641 Planetree Drive, Windsor, CA
Massive home with lots of appeal. - Massive home with lots of appeal. Home office down stairs. Attractive color schemes, high ceilings throughout. TV wall mount brackets included in multiple locations. Come see this breath taking home today.
8566 Planetree Dr.
8566 Planetree Drive, Windsor, CA
8566 Planetree Dr. Available 07/08/20 Great Windsor 4 Bed/3 Full Bath Available Early July! - Hello friends, We have a nice 4 bed 3 full bath Windsor home available early July. There is a full bed/bath downstairs with remaining beds/bath upstairs.
1990 Commons Court
1990 Commons Court, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Walk to town green. This is a single level end unit. Three bedroom two full bath. Attached home with a large detached one car garage.
7924 Ferrari Way
7924 Ferrari Way, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1476 sqft
Lovely and well maintained home in Vintage Greens area of Windsor! Open layout with plenty of natural lighting. Spacious bedrooms, incredible master bedroom closet and bathroom. Includes large backyard perfect for entertaining.
9722 Starr Rd
9722 Starr Road, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom Property in Windsor! - This beautifully remodeled home features all brand new appliances, brand new furnishings and linens throughout. Lovely landscaped backyard for your enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,949
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Northwest Santa Rosa
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Northwest Santa Rosa
2139 Waltzer Road
2139 Waltzer Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1872 sqft
Great Single Level - Large 3 Bed w/Family and Living Room, Large 2 Car Garage, Pets Ok - Hello friends, Video Walk-through Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nP7W3qQTrVc&feature=youtu.
1681 Hopper Ave
1681 Hopper Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1452 sqft
Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! - Stunning, new 2 story home in Coffey Park! Laminate flooring throughout the first level and all bedrooms. Upstairs master and half bath have heated tile floors! All stainless steel appliances in kitchen.
318 Raven Court
318 Raven Court, Healdsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Healdsburg Completely Remodeled - Must See! 3 bedroom/2 bath. Newley Remodeled in Rio Visa Estates Neighborhood, across from Healdsburg Golf Course about 6 blocks from downtown.
1987 Piner Court
1987 Piner Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home. Located on a court in North West Santa Rosa and comes fully furnished. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave all included with a 2 car garage. Gardener included also.
1613 Wishing Well Way
1613 Wishing Well Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1277 sqft
1613 Wishing Well Way - Three bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in North West Santa Rosa. Beautiful open floor plan with a great room that opens to the kitchen, great for entertaining.
2322 SO. HAMPTON CIR
2322 South Hampton Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
2322 South Hampton Cir in Santa Rosa! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story home in Santa Rosa! 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs and 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Spacious home and quiet neighborhood! Sorry, not pets or co-signers.
401 Fairway Ct
401 Fairway Court, Healdsburg, CA
Location! Location! Location! - Beautiful, custom home in the Greens subdivision, only minutes to the Plaza! 4 BR and 3 BA, 2,521 sq. ft. 1 BD and 1BA are downstairs.
1812 Sonterra Court
1812 Sonterra Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1916 sqft
New Single Level Fountaingrove Home with In-Home Office plus 3 Bedrooms - Charterhill Rentals offers for rent this brand new construction, custom home in Fountaingrove.
Larkfield-Wikiup
281 Cambria Way
281 Ccambria Way, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1800 sqft
281 Cambria Way Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in large lot on a private cul-de-sac! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large lot on a private cul-de-sac! This spacious home has tile, carpet and wood floors throughout.
2454 Dunaway Drive
2454 Dunaway Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Just in time for the summer. Enjoy stay at home and Vacation in this pristine single level home with large yard and fenced pool. Freshly painted and sparkling clean, light and bright. . Remodeled open kitchen and updated bathrooms.
1912 Peterson Lane
1912 Peterson Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1366 sqft
Charming renovated one-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! New vinyl flooring in the kitchen and hall bathroom. New carpet throughout. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room. Spacious eat in dining room and large master bedroom.
1941 Camino Del Prado
1941 Camino Del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Come see this beautiful brand new single level home in Coffey Park. This home comes with an open concept floor plan.
1367 Holly Park Way
1367 Holly Park Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1244 sqft
- Absolutely gorgeous new home in Coffey Park! New construction, located on a court. Good size lot, beautiful open floor plan, with laminate flooring. Upgraded appliances, lighting, and quartz counter tops.
1969 Gardenview Circle
1969 Gardenview Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
