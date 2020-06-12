/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM
49 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sebastopol, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 West St.
220 West Street, Sebastopol, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1627 sqft
One + Bedroom with Master Loft & Separate 1 bedroom Guest Cottage 2 blocks from Sebastopol - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm. Please call our office to schedule.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
460 Flynn Street
460 Flynn Street, Sebastopol, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1280 sqft
Sebastopol 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex~Includes Water~Attached garage - Call us for a virtual tour. Enjoy the charm of Sebastopol in this comfortable multi-level duplex.
Results within 5 miles of Sebastopol
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
Wright Area Action Group
13 Units Available
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4607 Gravenstein Hwy. N.
4607 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
Desirable Home Over Looking Vineyards - Water and Sewer Included - This adorable home is located across the way from Mom's Apple Pie and Pascaline's. Newer carpeting throughout with washer & dryer hookups. Room for gardening and close to town.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
68 Westgate Circle
68 Westgate Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Valle Vista community for occupants age 55 and over community - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Charterhill Rentals offers for rent a home in this lovely Senior community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7788 Kennedy Rd
7788 Kennedy Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cute Mobile Home in Country Setting - PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE BY.... PRIVATE PROPERTY! SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. You may pick up an application at our office in Sebastopol or print one from our website. We are located at 489 S.
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Wright Area Action Group
1 Unit Available
4230 Miles Avenue
4230 Miles Avenue, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
572 sqft
Charming Country Gem! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage in Southwest Santa Rosa! This unit has a fenced backyard and large open front yard. Uncovered parking for 2 vehicles max.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3617 Mount Vernon Rd
3617 Mount Vernon Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Home Recently Updated Down Private Road! - This lovely home features new paint, carpet, laminate flooring and few updated appliances and fixtures. This property is a must see! Located in South Sebastopol.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3880 Ross Rd
3880 Ross Rd, Graton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
New Granny Unit - Sebastopol/Graton - Brand new Sebastopol/Graton area. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath energy efficient Granny is located just off Green Valley Road. Plank Flooring throughout. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, gas range and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Sebastopol
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1182 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
18 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
27 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1008 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
51 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1006 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1103 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1034 sqft
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1551 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
15 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1134 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
2 Units Available
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
896 sqft
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
16 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
