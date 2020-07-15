Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Scotts Valley, CA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Bean Creek Rd., Unit 184
111 Bean Creek Road, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
Cute Scotts Valley Condo - This is a well kept 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath end unit located in the beautiful Hidden Oaks Community. Hidden Oaks community is beautiful with community pools and spas.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
77 Terrace View Dr. B
77 Terrace View Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
832 sqft
Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Garbage and PGE.
Results within 5 miles of Scotts Valley
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
64 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,666
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,278
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,410
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,569
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
14 Units Available
Westside
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$1,905
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1209 Andrew Ln
1209 Andrew Lane, Santa Cruz County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1156 sqft
Sunny and Spacious Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; owner pays water & garbage Landscaping: Owner provides back patio landscaping (quarterly); HOA maintains common

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
75 Front ST 1
75 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1116 sqft
Location, Location, Location - This amazing Beach Hill large, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 full bath view townhouse is one block to the ocean, beach, and wharf. Amazing views of the ocean (from patio), mountains and city.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space. Ceiling fans. Large closets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
212 VILLA MAR VISTA
212 Villa Mar Vis, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1450 sqft
Beach Hill 3 bedroom 3 bath beauty with Bay Views.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
305 Village Circle
305 Village Circle, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
305 Village Circle Available 08/15/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - Well established neighborhood that is surrounded by many options - UCSC , Westlake pond and park area, busline, trails and much much more!!!! Two story 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3235 Papermill Rd.
3235 Paper Mill Rd, Soquel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2000 sqft
Historic 4bed/1.5 bath in Soquel - Historic home at the end of a quiet well kept Soquel neighborhood street. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
17066 Melody Ln
17066 Melody Lane, Santa Clara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2222 sqft
Stunning single story remodeled/rebuilt in 2008, quality construction throughout! Fabulous Great Room w/vaulted open beam ceilings, wall of windows.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
333 Main Street
333 Main Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
1755 sqft
Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
229 2nd Ave
229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave.
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
Uniquely Warm and Inviting in Midtown - Close to everything! Recently updated and completely furnished. This wonderful midtown 1 Bedroom unit is ready for you to enjoy.

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17546 Old Summit Road
17546 Old Summit Road, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Los Gatos Mountains - Beautiful, spacious, open and bright apartment decorated in a Portuguese Style. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms both with stall shower.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
105 Palo Verde Terrace - 105 Palo Verde Terrace
105 Palo Verde Terrace, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1237 sqft
105 Palo Verde Terrace - 105 Palo Verde Terrace Available 08/01/20 Townhouse Near UCSC - This 3BD/1.5BA Townhouse is located off of Bay Street on the west side of Santa Cruz near the UCSC campus.
Results within 10 miles of Scotts Valley
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
15 Units Available
El Gato Penthouse
20 E Main St, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
762 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the courtyard and pool on site. Near the green space at Lexington Reservoir County Park. Catch a film at Los Gatos Theatre during free time.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes with gourmet kitchens and high-speed internet access. Lots of community offerings, including assigned parking and on-site laundry. Near Capitola Mall, Capitola Beach and Jade Street Park.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
230 Rio Del Mar #G
230 Rio del Mar Blvd, Rio del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1000 sqft
230 Rio Del Mar #G Available 11/01/20 November 20 to March 21 Fully Furnished Beautiful Oceanview 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Short Term Lease Available - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1975 Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1425 45th Avenue #4
1425 45th Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
925 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Condo Blocks From The Beach! - This sweet upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is in walking distance to Capitola Mall, the Capitola Village, on the bus line and less than a mile to the beach! This unit is nestled in wonderful Capitola
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Scotts Valley, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Scotts Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

