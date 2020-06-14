Apartment List
125 Apartments for rent in San Carlos, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Carlos renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Clearfield Park
9 Units Available
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,522
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,547
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1397 sqft
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
White Oaks
1 Unit Available
1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202
1312 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1800 sqft
To Schedule an Appointment online, please visit: ShowUpMate.com To See More Pics, please visit: bornmanagement.
Results within 1 mile of San Carlos
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Neighborhood 7
14 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,773
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Western Hills
17 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,104
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Centennial
61 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,760
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,885
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1272 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
10 Units Available
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,572
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,538
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Centennial
18 Units Available
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,614
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,933
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
515 Skiff Circle
515 Skiff Circle, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
1820 sqft
515 Skiff Circle Available 07/03/20 Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! - Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! 515 Skiff Circle Redwood City CA 94065 Home Features- - 4 Bedrooms - 3

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Belmont Country Club
1 Unit Available
811 Covington Road
811 Covington Road, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1334 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Cipriani. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, laundry in building, yard, and garage. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of San Carlos
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
37 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Hillsdale
28 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,938
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,910
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Redwood Shores
20 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,746
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,917
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Neighborhood 8
8 Units Available
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,815
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Staumbaugh-Heller
11 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,875
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,150
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Beresford Park
14 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,776
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,934
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Shoreview
6 Units Available
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,629
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hillsdale
6 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,484
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,314
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Neighborhood 3
24 Units Available
eaves Foster City
700 Marlin Ave, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,498
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
912 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on San Francisco Bay. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Air conditioning. Green community with trash valet. Tenants have access to game room and gym.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hillsdale
14 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,945
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Neighborhood 1
13 Units Available
Lagoons
707 Bounty Dr, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,687
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,905
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,463
915 sqft
Recently revamped waterfront homes located barely 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. In-home amenities include linen closets and quartz countertops. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Pilgrim-Triton
12 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,641
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,161
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,455
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Northwest Heights
2 Units Available
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS
150 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,953
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Carlos, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Carlos renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

