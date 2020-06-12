/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:15 PM
112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Carlos, CA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Clearfield Park
10 Units Available
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,547
1138 sqft
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Howard Park
1 Unit Available
1001 Laurel St # 403
1001 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1094 sqft
Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Fantastic Location on Laurel St - 1001 Laurel St # 403 San Carlos, CA 94070 Text or Call Devyn at 650-483-0679 to schedule a private showing.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
White Oaks
1 Unit Available
1312 Laurel Street, Penthouse 202
1312 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1800 sqft
To Schedule an Appointment online, please visit: ShowUpMate.com To See More Pics, please visit: bornmanagement.
Results within 1 mile of San Carlos
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Centennial
58 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1272 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Neighborhood 7
15 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
11 Units Available
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Sterling Downs
6 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
950 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1119 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Centennial
18 Units Available
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
2006 Hastings Shore LN
2006 Hastings Shore Lane, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
988 sqft
This floor level condo will be ready to move in as of July 3, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of San Carlos
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Hillsdale
39 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Redwood Oaks
14 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
40 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Hillsdale
25 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,901
1047 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Redwood Shores
22 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Neighborhood 8
9 Units Available
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Shoreview
6 Units Available
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,091
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
11 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Beresford Park
15 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,111
1029 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central
6 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,971
1023 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Marina Lagoon
14 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1193 sqft
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Downtown San Mateo
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1256 sqft
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Neighborhood 3
23 Units Available
eaves Foster City
700 Marlin Ave, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
912 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on San Francisco Bay. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Air conditioning. Green community with trash valet. Tenants have access to game room and gym.
Similar Pages
San Carlos 1 BedroomsSan Carlos 2 BedroomsSan Carlos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Carlos 3 BedroomsSan Carlos Apartments with Balcony
San Carlos Apartments with GarageSan Carlos Apartments with GymSan Carlos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Carlos Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Carlos Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CA