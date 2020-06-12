/
2 bedroom apartments
135 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills, CA
Coastal San Pedro
4 Units Available
Marine View Apartment Homes
2905 S Cabrillo Ave, Rolling Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1020 sqft
Located near the 710 and 110 freeways, this development is convenient and beautiful. Apartment amenities include custom cabinets, dining areas, garages, mirrored closet doors and plush carpets. The community is also close to public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Hills
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
322 S Miraleste Drive
322 Miraleste Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1143 sqft
Immaculate end unit, in one of the BEST locations in the complex! 2 Parking spaces #198 & 199, just steps from the unit, no stairs or long winding paths. Completely renovated, newer paint, flooring, 1yr old carpet, blinds, and wall AC replaced.
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
627 Deep Valley Drive
627 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1096 sqft
Enjoy urban living in downtown Rolling Hills Estates! La Collina is a brand new 58 unit condo community on Deep Valley Drive, close to the Promenade Mall & Peninsula Shopping Center, public library, Bristol Farm, post office, shops & restaurants.
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
3605 W Hidden Lane
3605 West Hidden Lane, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1131 sqft
Welcome to the wonderful community of "The Estates" in the premier city of Rolling Hills Estates. Enjoy the lushly landscaped grounds and the ambiance of this beautiful End Unit.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Hills
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Rancho Palos Verdes
13 Units Available
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1160 sqft
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
946 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
West Carson
21 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Southwood Riviera
3 Units Available
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1235 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Central San Pedro
341 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1037 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Delthome
10 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Delthome
3 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Harbor Gateway South
4 Units Available
La Corona Del Norte
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
West Torrance
30 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
806 Esplanade 5
806 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
925 sqft
Unit 5 Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 bedroom across from the Beach - Property Id: 299891 Beautiful remodeled 2bed/1Bath with spectacular view of the ocean and just steps away from the beach! Our property is also conveniently located near Redondo
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2405 Torrance Blvd #A
2405 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
700 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment - Old Torrance - ADORABLE - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment - located just off Acacia and Torrance Blvd.
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
1637 Cabrillo Ave
1637 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1650 sqft
Torrance Crossroads - Property Id: 296347 Hello- Great opportunity for a modern entrepreneur.
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211
1920 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1286 sqft
Executive 2 bedroom - Single level floorplan - Newly constructed two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in the highly sought after community of Redondo Beach.
Walteria
1 Unit Available
24431 Hawthorne Blvd.
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Great Torrance 2 Bdrm - Property Id: 226267 Recently renovated 2nd floor 2 bedroom offers it all. Kitchen has quartz counters, open shelving, new stainless steel stove, built in washer/dryer.
