Apartment List
/
CA
/
rolling hills estates
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

136 Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills Estates, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often co... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
627 Deep Valley Drive
627 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living in downtown Rolling Hills Estates! La Collina is a brand new 58 unit condo community on Deep Valley Drive, close to the Promenade Mall & Peninsula Shopping Center, public library, Bristol Farm, post office, shops & restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Hills Estates
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6542 Ocean Crest Drive
6542 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine waking up and having your morning coffee on your patio feeling the gentle ocean breezes surrounded by a canyon of lush greenery, open space and peek-a-boo ocean view.......

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2640 Colt Road
2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 - Rent: $5,500 Per Month - Deposit: $8,000 - Credit Score 600 or Better - 5 Bedrooms - 4

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
27910 Ridgebluff Court
27910 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1595 sqft
Completely Remodeled RPV Townhome in Gated Resort 2 Story units . 2-car Garage Parking. beautiful 3 bedrooms 2-1/2 baths with 2 car garage and private patio/yard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwood Riviera
1 Unit Available
23930 Los Codona Ave #217
23930 Los Codona Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1042 sqft
Large Quiet 2bd/2ba condo with gated garage parking - Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/fdntTDPr9CQ Utilities including cable, water, and trash Large 2bd/2ba Quiet top floor condo with 2 side-by-side parking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26039 Cypress Street #111
26039 Cypress Street, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1778 sqft
Gorgeous Lomita Townhome Practically Brand New! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath Stand Alone town home built in 2016. Like new. This home has everything: Big master suite with it's own bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walteria
1 Unit Available
3142 Newton St F304
3142 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,765
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit F304 Available 06/13/20 Newton Towers Apts -JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 206664 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
27036 Sunnyridge Road
27036 Sunnyridge Road, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4006 sqft
27036 Sunnyridge Road Available 07/01/20 Large Estate Home in Palos Verdes - A unique opportunity to live in a ground up creation of one of Palos Verdes most iconic mid century luxury homes of its time! Welcome to Sunnyridge Road where this

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
27980 Western Ave. #221
27980 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1174 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with balcony available.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
1205 Granvia Altamira
1205 Granvia Altamira, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3391 sqft
Introducing this immaculate five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in the quiet, family-friendly Monte Malaga neighborhood.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
1434 Brett Place # 67
1434 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
961 sqft
Beautiful, quiet, spacious, 2 bed 2 bath ground floor condo located off Brett Pl. Just two blocks below Western Ave. within walking distance to schools, restaurants, and shopping centers.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2139 W Rockinghorse Road
2139 Rocking Horse Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2522 sqft
Great family home conveniently located near grocery stores, eateries and more. This spacious 3 level home features bedrooms on different levels creating unique privacy.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
3301 Palos Verdes Drive N
3301 Palos Verdes Drive North, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3499 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the coveted neighborhood of Valmonte. Breathtaking curb appeal. This home will "wow" you. Conveniently located within minutes to the beach, Malaga Cove Plaza, and easy off the hill access.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5630 Ravenspur Drive
5630 Ravenspur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1096 sqft
Spacious condo centrally located in the heart of Palos Verdes and within close proximity to the Peninsula shopping center, PV mall, restaurants, movie theaters, banks, schools, etc (all within walking distance).

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
43 Hilltop Circle
43 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1913 sqft
Beautiful Corner End Unit located in the Prestigious "The Hill" gated townhouse community. Can sit outside on the front patio, relax and read while viewing queen's necklace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28191 Ridgecove Court S
28191 Ridgecove Court South, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1476 sqft
Great Location! This very private 3 bedroom plus den is located in the desirable Ridgegate complex. Unit is located at the end of the cul-de-sac near the pool and spa and extra parking spaces.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28603 Vista Madera
28603 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1455 sqft
This luxurious townhome is located in the highly sought after complex, "The Courtyards", a quiet resort-style community in Rancho Palos Verdes, conveniently located close to shopping and dining! Nestled down a quiet street away from the main road,

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
3605 W Hidden Lane
3605 West Hidden Lane, Los Angeles County, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1131 sqft
Welcome to the wonderful community of "The Estates" in the premier city of Rolling Hills Estates. Enjoy the lushly landscaped grounds and the ambiance of this beautiful End Unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
10 Saddle Road
10 Saddle Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3189 sqft
Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
28220 Highridge Road
28220 Highridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1757 sqft
Charming newly built with city view and beautifully finished 3 bedroom plus DEN (can be a 4th bedroom), 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rolling Hills Estates, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rolling Hills Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Rolling Hills Estates 2 BedroomsRolling Hills Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRolling Hills Estates 3 BedroomsRolling Hills Estates Apartments with Balcony
Rolling Hills Estates Apartments with GarageRolling Hills Estates Apartments with GymRolling Hills Estates Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rolling Hills Estates Apartments with ParkingRolling Hills Estates Apartments with PoolRolling Hills Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles